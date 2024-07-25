A $1 million starter home? It's the norm in 237 cities

The number of cities with 'million-dollar' starter homes has nearly tripled since 2019

The number of cities where a starter home is worth $1 million or more has grown from 84 five years ago to 237 today.

or more has grown from 84 five years ago to 237 today. Nearly half of these cities with "million-dollar" starter homes are in California .

. The typical starter home nationwide is worth less than $200,000 .

SEATTLE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A million-dollar price tag no longer means lavish and luxurious living. In more than 200 U.S. cities, buyers will find a price tag of $1 million or more on the typical starter home, a new Zillow® analysis finds.

The typical "starter home" — defined for this analysis as being among those in the lowest third of home values in a given region — is worth at least $1 million in 237 cities, the highest number of cities ever. Five years ago, there were only 84 such cities.

Nationwide, the typical starter home is worth $196,611, which is comfortably affordable for a median-income household. But a housing shortage that worsened over the pandemic helped drive the cost of all homes to new heights. Starter home values have grown 54.1% over the past five years, even more than the 49.1% increase for the typical U.S. home in the same time frame. That has delayed the first home purchase for many. The median age of a first-time home buyer was 35 last year , a year older than in 2019 .

"Home buyers are battling affordability and availability today. So much so that $1 million is the norm for a starter home in hundreds of cities," said Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow. "However, it's looking more and more like there will be some good news ahead for first-time buyers. More homes are for sale, price cuts are on the rise, and buyers have a few more days to weigh their options as homes sit on the market."

Exactly half of all states have at least one city with a typical starter home worth $1 million or more. There are 117 such cities in California, well ahead of New York (31) and New Jersey (21), which have the second- and third-highest numbers. Florida and Massachusetts round out the top five with 11 each.

Among metropolitan areas, the New York City metro, which includes parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, has the most cities with million-dollar starter homes at 48. The San Francisco metro has the next highest count at 44, followed by Los Angeles (35), San Jose (15), and Miami and Seattle, each with eight. Irvine, with a population of more than 300,000 , is the biggest city with $1 million starter homes.

Markets with the most-restrictive building regulations tend to have more cities with $1 million starter homes. They are also markets with lower homeownership rates.

State Cities with Million-Dollar

Starter Homes (June 2024) Cities with Million-Dollar

Starter Homes (June 2023) Cities with Million-Dollar

Starter Homes (June 2019) California 117 98 53 New York 31 26 13 New Jersey 21 15 2 Florida 11 10 4 Massachusetts 11 9 0 Washington 8 8 5 Texas 7 6 1 Hawaii 5 4 1 Connecticut 4 2 0 Colorado 3 3 1 Wyoming 3 1 0 Maryland 2 2 1 South Carolina 2 2 1 Arizona 1 1 1 Georgia 1 1 1 Kansas 1 1 0 Michigan 1 1 0 Minnesota 1 1 0 Missouri 1 1 0 Nevada 1 1 0 New Hampshire 1 1 0 Virginia 1 1 0 Illinois 1 0 0 Rhode Island 1 0 0 Utah 1 0 0

