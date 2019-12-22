A 400,000 Strong Crowd Showed Up to Marvel at the Record-breaking Soundstorm That Was MDL Beast Festival - Rocking Riyadh Over Three Unforgettable Days

H.E. Turki Abdulmohsen Al-AlSheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, said: "What thousands of people have witnessed here over the past three days is the first of what we hope will be many cultural, artistic, and entertainment experiences brought in great scale and color to this wonderful country that is rich with legacy, culture, and capabilities, as we open ourselves up further to the world and invite others to come in and experience what Saudi Arabia has to offer. We are so proud to have attracted the best local and international talent to Riyadh, the heart of the Kingdom, and we can't wait to tell you about what's next for the country, and MDL Beast… watch this space."

Music

On the Big Beast stage, crowds of 45,000 plus enjoyed the most incredible sets from an unprecedented line-up of international superstars from around the world including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, J Balvin, Afrojack, Monsta X, R3hab, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki and Sebastian Ingrosso, performing alongside the best of Saudi Arabia's EDM DJs including Cosmicat, DJ Baloo, Vinyl Mode and Dish Dash.

R3hab commented: "What I like about this festival is that it's very different - it's a complete fusion, some Arab Artists and a lot international DJ's and it all works really well. I think that's very special and I've never seen that before."

Korean band, Monsta X, said: "We are so excited to be at MDL Beast, as a Korean pop band performing on the Big Beast main stage in Saudi Arabia! This is so much more than a music festival, we feel that it's another big opportunity to connect the world together as one. We are overwhelmed by the amazing support that we're getting from our monbebe and we will keep working hard to bring our music all over the world."

Steve Aoki stopped by his purpose built PizzAoki parlour to meet fans and enjoy a slice. In true Aoki style, he also threw ten cakes into the crowds during his high energy DJ set before teaming up with J Balvin and Monsta X on stage for special performances.

MDL Beast XP

Local and international festival goers continued to come together in the MDL Beast XP area, which hosted its own music production studio on site, and looked to the future by encouraging a new generation of Saudi locals to experiment with sound and get closer to the music.

Arts

Over the course of the festival, 22 performance troupes from across the globe put on totally mind-blowing spectacles, while 40ft unicorn camels were seen parading through the crowds, representing the incredible blend of tradition and modern culture that the arts programming at MDL Beast has represented.

One elated festival guest commented: "It's such a first to be able to see so much talent and entertainment in Saudi Arabia, especially of the amazingly high quality we have witnessed over the past 72 hours. With all of the international performers flying in to perform, it really has been a very special experience. We are truly witnessing a big change in this country - we know it won't happen overnight, but MDL Beast has played a huge part in the next chapter of this country."

John Rash, Creative Director, MDL Beast Festival, said: "What the team here in Saudi have created has surpassed even my wildest dreams, turning an international vision for a world class festival and elevating it to a whole new level with every conceivable detail. I am honoured to have been part of such an incredible landmark moment, not just in Saudi history but for international festivals going forward. Watch this space, the Beast will be back!"

