A $45 Million Settlement has been reached with Altria adding to the money available for those who bought a JUUL Product before December 7, 2022.

News provided by

United States District Court for the Northern District of California

09 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

A class action lawsuit claims that Plaintiffs paid more for JUUL products than they otherwise would have paid if they had been given accurate information about JUUL products' addictiveness and safety, and that JUUL products were unlawfully marketed to minors. 

Following the $255 million settlement with JUUL Labs, Inc. and related individuals and entities, a $45 million settlement with the remaining defendant, Altria, has been reached to resolve the class action litigation. 

The group of people who Altria has agreed to pay is called the Settlement Class and it includes everyone who purchased JUUL products from brick and mortar or online retail stores or from JUUL directly before December 7, 2022. Those who are in this group and want to get paid must file a claim.

Class Members who previously submitted a claim in the earlier settlement with JUUL Labs do NOT need to submit a new claim for the Altria settlement to receive payment. Class Members will receive a single payment that includes their share from both settlements.

Millions of Emails and Mailed Notices have been sent and continue to be sent to identified Class Members with information about the Settlement. Recipients can click a link in the email or scan a QR code in the Mailed Notice or simply return the postage pre-paid, return postcard to file a claim. Those who do not receive an email or postcard about the Settlement can file a claim by visiting the website at www.JUULclassaction.com or obtain a paper claim form by contacting the Settlement Administrator at 1-855-604-1734.

Payments will be based on how much each claimant spent on JUUL products compared to other Settlement Class members. How much each claimant will receive is unknown at this time because it depends on how many claims are submitted. More information about how payments will be calculated is available in the Plan of Allocation at www.JUULclassaction.com.

In addition to filing a claim, class members may object to the Settlement. If they have not filed a claim, class members may request exclusion from the Settlement Class. Class members who do not exclude themselves may be bound by the Settlement, which may impact their rights. Full details about Class Member rights and options, including the deadlines to exercise them, are available at www.JUULclassaction.com. A full list of the products included in the Settlement and the ongoing litigation, as well as other important documents, are also available at www.JUULclassaction.com.    

SOURCE United States District Court for the Northern District of California

