A 46-Acre Luxury Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Lists in Waxahachie

A custom-built residence supported by gated access, multiple outbuildings, and utility infrastructure, with acreage and up to 765 acres of expansion potential offers a rare combination of privacy, flexibility, and high-end living south of Dallas.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated on 46 acres in Ellis County, the estate at 714 Bethel Road presents a rare opportunity to acquire a large-scale property that combines high-end residential design with the land, infrastructure, and flexibility required for long-term use. Priced at $4,250,000, the property is designed to support privacy, independence, and a range of residential or agricultural needs without sacrificing comfort.

Images of 714 Bethel Rd Speed Speed

The 4,110-square-foot custom residence includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half baths, with two primary suites featuring fireplaces and heated bathroom floors. The layout allows for separation between living areas, guest accommodations, and work spaces—supporting extended stays, multi-residence use, or a live-work configuration.

Interior features prioritize function and efficiency alongside clean, elevated finishes. Vaulted ceilings, shiplap accents, and three-foot-wide doorways create a sense of openness, while electric blinds, custom shutters, spray-foam insulation, dual tankless water heaters, and a whole-home generator support ease of operation and long-term durability. The chef's kitchen is equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, an oversized island, and a walk-in pantry that includes a second refrigerator and a dedicated ice maker.

A private office with its own exterior entrance offers flexibility for those who work from home or manage operations on-site. An upper-level loft provides additional living space with custom bunk alcoves, making it well suited for guests without impacting the home's primary living areas.

Outdoor amenities are designed for regular use rather than occasional entertaining. A resort-style pool with chiller and jetted lounge area is paired with a pool house and bathroom, along with a fully equipped covered outdoor kitchen. The surrounding acreage includes fenced pasture, rolling terrain, mature trees, and a creek running through the property supporting agricultural use, recreation, or future development.

The estate is further enhanced by its supporting structures. A climate-controlled motorcoach garage with septic hookups and laundry facilities accommodates RV or coach storage, while extensive barn and storage buildings provide capacity for equipment, livestock, or specialized operations. Multiple gated entrances and substantial road frontage ensure controlled access and privacy across the property.

"This property was built for buyers who want high-end finishes, substantial land, and the flexibility to support a range of residential or agricultural uses," said Dana Cox Reamy, listing agent for the estate.

For buyers seeking additional land, neighboring acreage is available. The adjacent 95 acres may be combined with the estate, and an additional 624 acres across Higgins Road extending to FM 876 offers the potential to assemble a significantly larger contiguous holding—an uncommon option in this part of North Texas.

Located in Waxahachie, south of Dallas, the estate appeals to buyers who prioritize land and privacy within reach of the North Texas region. Designed to function at scale, the property offers a turnkey solution for those seeking space without sacrificing quality or infrastructure.

