A 50-POINT VICTORY FOR THE WOMEN! NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNEY CAPS OFF A YEAR OF +50% GROWTH IN INTEREST IN WOMEN'S COLLEGIATE SPORTS

Magid AD.VANTAGE Study identifies key demographic drivers of the notable growth in all Sports interest across all categories

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have found yourself following the excitement of the Women's NCAA basketball tournament for the first time this year, you are definitely not alone. Recent Magid research has shown that the fanbase for women's college basketball has increased by +50%, growing from 12% in May of 2023 to 18% in March of 2024, just as the 2024 NCAA tournament kicked off. Consumer interest in Women's Sports, both professional and collegiate, is growing significantly, per the findings of the 24th wave of Magid's renowned AD.VANTAGE research.

An increase in affinity like this truly stands out, according to Jaime Spencer, EVP of Local Media at Magid, who oversees the research that tracked this change. The demographics of the growing fanbase also hint that this momentum may be more than a pop culture moment in time.

"This isn't just about new fans coming to sports, or more women following sports. The core group driving this is already the core sports fan base. So, more seasoned sports fans are adopting these additional sports, which speaks to the potential for the trends to stick," added Spencer.

The major demographic driver of the growth in Women's College Sports interest was coming from younger men with children in the home. This group of established sports fans gravitates to the sport, driving record TV ratings and attention. According to the research, 34% of March 2024 respondents said they were watching the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament this year (higher among Males, Under 45, with Children at Home, with household incomes in excess of $100K), up from 27% last year.

The Magid research found an even greater jump in attention to Women's Professional Sports, as interest grew from 13% to 21% over the same time span.

"When you factor the growing WNBA figures into this, we see a real trend with staying power, particularly as the number of stars coming up in college continues to grow. Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly the face of this Women's Sports growth, but it is bigger than just her. What is really cool is that it appears she may be ushering in a trend that will grow beyond and even outlast her," said Spencer.

