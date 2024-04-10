JOHN ROOD NAMED CHIEF BRAND & COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER FOR MAGID

Entertainment marketing veteran (Disney, Warner Bros.) to lead marketing and communications as Magid grows its scale and leading position in consumer intelligence and activation.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magid, the leading consulting, consumer intelligence and activation firm, today announced that highly respected entertainment marketing veteran John Rood has been named Chief Brand & Communications Officer (CBCO). With more than 25 years of expertise as a marketing leader with top entertainment brands, Rood will be serving as a member of Magid's executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Brent Magid. He will oversee brand strategy, product marketing, corporate communications, sales support, and events.

Entertainment marketing veteran John Rood to lead marketing and communications as Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Magid as the company grows its scale and leading position in consumer intelligence and activation.

"Magid knows what makes people tick and how that knowledge is best harnessed to drive superior business outcomes. We are widening our lead in understanding human behavior and activating that knowledge with cutting-edge products and services to drive efficiencies and business improvement," said Brent Magid, CEO of Magid. "John brings incredible expertise and experience that will help us serve our clients even better and supercharge the scale of our business."

Rood joins Magid from his marketing consultancy, where he has advised media companies, tech start-ups, agencies, and non-profits on strategy and business development. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President - Marketing, Disney Channel along with other marketing roles during his 15 years at The Walt Disney Company. Prior to that, Rood spent 10 years at Warner Bros., last serving as Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing, and Business Development for DC Comics.

"Magid was a powerful partner of mine while I was at Disney/ABC Television, helping us devise winning strategies for a number of our businesses," said Rood. "In the years since, I have witnessed the Magid reputation grow even further, in stature, in its product suite and in industries served. If ya know, ya know – brands who partner with Magid today are experiencing the very best combination: legacy credibility and modern innovation. I am thrilled to be joining these great people at this great company," said Rood.

Rood will be based in Magid's Los Angeles office, and often at Magid's offices in New York and Minneapolis.

About Magid

Magid is a strategy consulting firm committed to revealing and harnessing underlying human truths that enable brands to deliver extraordinary value to their consumers. Fueled by a team of creative analytical thinkers who understand human behavior and content as a thread running through modern life, Magid has helped hundreds of brands become — and remain — an essential part of people's lives.

Long-standing clients include NBC Universal, Apple, Disney, Sony, Electronic Arts, and Amazon.

Magid was founded by social psychology professor Frank N. Magid in 1957. The firm is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with major offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit www.magid.com .

SOURCE Magid