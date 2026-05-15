BEIJING, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the meeting between the Chinese and U.S. Presidents:

The world has never looked forward to a successful meeting between the Chinese and U.S. Presidents as it does today.

A Beijing Moment in a Changing World: A long-anticipated meeting between Chinese and US Leaders Speed Speed

A summit between the heads of state of China and the U.S., the world's two major powers, will no doubt play an irreplaceable role in safeguarding global stability.

In the past, at every critical juncture of international tension or crisis, China has always strived to uphold the international order and world peace, steering state-to-state relations back onto the right track of equal dialogue. In the past few months, China has also acted as a responsible major country.

It's fair to say that amid intertwined challenges and complexities in the international landscape, China pursues not just its own security and interests, but uses its influence to benefit more countries and peoples. China's commitment to peace and its efforts in this regard are evident to the international community.

In this sense, the Xi-Trump meeting undoubtedly sends a stabilizing signal. Yet, to meet the international community's pressing expectations, the two countries need to meet each other halfway and work together as equals.

Fortunately, the China-U.S. relationship is seeing positive changes. Over the past year or so, the two heads of state have held multiple conversations by phone or meetings, which calibrated the direction of bilateral ties at crucial moments.

Recently, a steady stream of Americans from all walks of life has visited China. Last week, Republican Senator Steve Daines, a close ally of President Donald Trump, led a delegation to China, marking the first bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation to visit China since Trump took office. Last month, business and academic figures, including Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, paid visits to explore opportunities for cooperation. Additionally, nearly 100 American teenagers attended an event celebrating the 55th anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy in Beijing on April 10.

This stands as proof of the fact that building a strategic, constructive, and stable bilateral relationship between China and the U.S. is the shared aspiration of both peoples and the international community.

Along with the rest of the world, we look forward to a successful meeting between the two heads of state that will inject strong momentum into the development of the China-U.S. bilateral ties and contribute to world peace and stability.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn