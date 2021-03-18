A Bigger Jigsaw Puzzle isn't Necessarily more Expensive, According to New Research from Premium Joy

WALNUT, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's widely assumed that the price of jigsaw puzzles is influenced by their size. While it's true in general that shoppers are likely to pay more for a bigger puzzle, that's not always the case, according to a new research by the toy company Premium Joy.

Average Price of Jigsaw Puzzles by Size

The research findings, which are based on product data from Amazon marketplace, revealed that specific sizes of jigsaw puzzles cost less, on average, compared to smaller puzzles. In particular, the 6 ft2 puzzle (36" by 24") is considerably cheaper than those sized 4 and 5 ft2. Even though the 6 ft2 jigsaw puzzle is bigger than the 4 ft2 puzzle by two square foot, its average price is about $3 cheaper ($14 vs $17.2). Additionally, the average price of a 3 ft2 puzzle (i.e. 24" by 18") is slightly lower than one that's 2 ft2, with a difference of seventy cents.

Another unsurprising, but still interesting, finding of the research is that the average puzzle price per square foot typically increases with size. Shoppers will usually save more money by simply buying jigsaw puzzles that are larger. The 6 ft2 puzzle size specifically has the lowest average price per square foot (even less than the one that's 7 ft2) and thus provides shoppers with the best value for money overall.

"No one would have guessed that a larger jigsaw puzzle may actually be cheaper but it is for some sizes." says Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Premium Joy. "It's also interesting to know that you typically get more bang for your buck when you buy a bigger puzzle, very much like when ordering a pizza," Hassan continues "When it comes to saving money with jigsaw puzzles, shoppers should be looking at the price per square foot instead of the total price, as it gives a more helpful indicator of how much value they're actually receiving."

