A Bold Step Forward: The Samaritan Inn Expands Services to Prevent Homelessness and Food Insecurity in Collin County

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold and strategic move to address the rising challenges of homelessness and food insecurity, The Samaritan Inn, Collin County's leading homelessness services provider, today announced its expansion to take ownership of the food pantry and emergency assistance programs formerly operated by Community Lifeline Center (CLC).

Despite being one of Texas's wealthiest counties, Collin County is facing growing need. Rising rents, higher food prices, and reduced SNAP benefits are pushing more working families into crisis. Lines at food pantries grow longer each week, as 1 in 5 families are projected to face food insecurity by 2032-showing that even in times of prosperity, too many neighbors are struggling to meet basic needs.

Through this consolidation, CLC's homelessness prevention programs—including emergency rent and utility assistance and its grocery-style food pantry—will continue under the stewardship of The Samaritan Inn. This change in leadership creates a unified system under the Samaritan Inn umbrella of prevention and recovery, ensuring families receive support before, during, and after experiencing homelessness.

"This is the bold step Collin County needs. It's about building the right structure—not just to respond to homelessness, but to prevent it," said Jill Scigliano, CEO of The Samaritan Inn. "We are now positioned to meet people earlier in their journey, stabilize families, and honor the dignity of every person we serve."

The Leader in Homelessness Response—and Now Prevention

For 40 years, The Samaritan Inn has been Collin County's largest and most comprehensive provider of services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. By integrating CLC's programs, The Samaritan Inn strengthens its position as both a leader in crisis response and a driving force in prevention—delivering wrap-around services that include shelter, case management, job training, grocery-style food access, and emergency financial assistance.

"Expanding access to programs and services—especially food access—is a central part of our long-term strategy," said Darion Culbertson, Chair of The Samaritan Inn Board of Directors. "We already distribute over 1.25 million pounds of food each year, and with this integration, we become one of the largest food and support providers in Collin County."

At a time when many local families face uncertainty, this expansion represents stability, leadership, and hope. Despite being the second-wealthiest county in Texas, one in five families may face food insecurity by 2032.

The Samaritan Inn expresses gratitude to The A Better Together Fund for its strategic and financial support.

About The Samaritan Inn

The Samaritan Inn helps individuals and families regain stability, dignity, and independence. With a mission to help willing people achieve self-sufficiency, it offers transitional housing, shelter, supportive programs, and expanded food and financial assistance to build stable, independent lives.

