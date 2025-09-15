A Bourbon with Purpose: Brother's Bond Bourbon Expands Portfolio with New Regenerative Grain Bourbon Release and Premium Packaging Redesign

Launching nationwide September 16, the new bourbon is accompanied by a portfolio-wide packaging redesign that delivers stronger shelf visibility, refined luxury cues, and a lower carbon footprint. The latest release to the growing portfolio has character and conscience, delivering a bold flavor with a balanced finish.

Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain New Batch Bourbon - Aged 4 Years ($59.99 MSRP / 92 Proof)

Color: Vibrant dark amber

Body: Medium body with velvety richness

Aroma: Honeyed cornbread with light floral and toasted oak character

Taste: Classic cracker jacks, icing sugar, warm vanilla heat

Finish: One-minute medium-long finish that tapers with a mellow warmth

Empty Glass: Caramelized grain and sweet charred wood

"Blending isn't just science — it's instinct, memory, and emotion," said Ian Somerhalder, Brother's Bond co-founder and Blending Master. "It's showing up and having the patience to elevate and shape what nature and time have already created. With our new Regenerative Grain New Batch Bourbon, we're pushing flavor forward while also pushing farming forward. Every sip connects you to the land it came from."

Brother's Bond's new packaging refresh, led by co-founder Paul Wesley, introduces a unified look across the portfolio for stronger recall and premium recognition. The design-forward details highlight craftsmanship and transparency, appealing to today's "approachable luxury" consumer, all while reinforcing sustainability through U.S.-made glass, which reduces transport-related carbon emissions and delivers the same elevated design consumers love for home and bar.

"This is a new chapter for Brother's Bond Bourbon as we carry our sustainability mission from grain to bottle," said Vincent Hanna, CEO of Brother's Bond Bourbon."Consumers today want purpose and polish in the same bottle. We're proud to deliver both with a whiskey that looks as good as it tastes."

Brother's Bond Bourbon has quickly become a breakout brand in the spirits industry, celebrated for its award-winning small-batch bourbon and rye whiskeys. With the launch of its newest regenerative expression and packaging refresh, the brand is cementing its position as a leader in the next wave of whiskey—one defined by authenticity, sustainability, and design-led appeal.

Since launching in 2021, Brother's Bond has shown a continued commitment to sustainability, with a portion of proceeds from every bottle sold being donated to Kiss the Ground. By embracing the use of regenerative grain, Brother's Bond is leading the way to a more sustainable and environmentally-conscious industry while delivering a superior product that reflects the land and its stewardship.

About Brother's Bond

Brother's Bond Bourbon, founded by famous on-screen brothers, whiskey makers, and real-life friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, is an ultra-premium bourbon brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Meticulously crafted with the finest all-natural ingredients and aged to perfection, Brother's Bond honors the rich heritage of American whiskey-making. The hand-selected, award-winning small-batch whiskey portfolio includes Straight Bourbon, Original Cask Strength Straight Bourbon, American Blended Rye, Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon, and Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon, which has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Bourbons in the world. Beyond exceptional taste, Brother's Bond is committed to sustainability, giving back a portion of proceeds to regenerative agriculture and responsible sourcing with every bottle sold. Brother's Bond is redefining what it means to enjoy an ultra-premium whiskey – one sip, one story, one bond at a time. Time to Bond. For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @brothersbondbourbon and X @brothersbond.

