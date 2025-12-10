Brother's Bond Bourbon Wraps 2025 With Strong Global Growth and Market Momentum

New Distribution Partnerships Expands Reach for Ultra-Premium Portfolio Across Key International Markets

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when much of the whiskey sector has faced contraction and caution, Brother's Bond Bourbon is closing 2025 with decisive global traction. The award-winning bourbon brand, known for its American-made, premium four-grain bourbons and founded by actors, longtime friends, and whiskey enthusiasts Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, continues to stand out through strategic international expansion, strong travel retail performance, and a string of top-tier industry accolades.

This announcement bookends Brother's Bond Bourbon's first global expansion statement issued in January, reflecting a 12-month period of meaningful growth, new distribution partnerships, and heightened brand visibility across key global markets.

While many whiskey producers have scaled back or paused international initiatives, Brother's Bond Bourbon accelerated. Over the past year, the brand secured distribution in several major spirits markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Cyprus & Greece, Austria, Taiwan, and Japan.

These markets, several of which are among the most competitive whiskey landscapes in the world, will play a key role in the brand's growth across Europe and Asia.

Brother's Bond Bourbon also expanded rapidly within global duty-free channels. The brand reports strong sales velocity in airport duty-free retail stores, fueled by heightened demand for American whiskey and growing consumer recognition overseas. This performance places Brother's Bond Bourbon among a select group of emerging U.S. bourbons showing gains in travel retail, a channel considered a leading indicator of global brand strength.

In addition to market expansion, 2025 marked one of Brother's Bond Bourbon's most decorated years with several key highlights including: Brother's Bond Bourbon Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey being named one of the "Top 5 Whiskeys in the World" by the New York International Spirits Competition and earning Gold from the Spirits Business Luxury Masters. The brand's Cask Strength Bourbon received Double Gold for the third consecutive year at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, officially elevating it to platinum brand status, a rare honor and one of the highest distinctions in the global spirits arena. These awards accompany the Double Gold, 98-point honor received by Brother's Bond Bottled-in-Bond at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

These accolades arrive as consumers and whiskey enthusiasts increasingly prioritize transparency, craftsmanship, and consistency, areas where the Brother's Bond Bourbon portfolio has built a strong reputation.

"We entered 2025 with a clear message of growth, and we are closing the year with that promise fulfilled," said Vincent Hanna, CEO of Brother's Bond Bourbon. "Our international partners, our team, and our consumers have propelled Brother's Bond Bourbon forward. This year proves that a global vision for expansion and portfolio excellence can deliver results, even in challenging market conditions."

Looking ahead, with markets preparing to launch in early 2026 and travel retail performance continuing to strengthen, Brother's Bond Bourbon anticipates a steady rise in global availability as the brand deepens its investment in market expansion and category education for its award-winning bourbon portfolio.

"Our success in duty-free, our entry into world-class spirits markets, and the awards we've earned underscore that Brother's Bond Bourbon is not only sustaining momentum, we're building it," Hanna added.

About Brother's Bond

Brother's Bond Bourbon, founded by famous on-screen brothers, whiskey makers, and real-life friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, is an ultra-premium bourbon brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Meticulously crafted with the finest all-natural ingredients and aged to perfection, Brother's Bond honors the rich heritage of American whiskey-making. The hand-selected, award-winning small-batch whiskey portfolio includes Straight Bourbon, Original Cask Strength Straight Bourbon, American Blended Rye, Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon, and Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon, which has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Bourbons in the world. Beyond exceptional taste, Brother's Bond is committed to sustainability, giving back a portion of proceeds to regenerative agriculture and responsible sourcing with every bottle sold. Brother's Bond is redefining what it means to enjoy an ultra-premium whiskey – one sip, one story, one bond at a time.

