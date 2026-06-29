A Broken Car A/C Isn't Just Uncomfortable -- In This Heat, It's a Health Risk

The Cool Air Rebate Program helps qualifying drivers repair leaking A/C systems — covering up to 90% of costs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As excessive heat warnings sweep across California this summer, experts are raising an alarm that many drivers overlook: a malfunctioning vehicle air conditioning system is not just an inconvenience. In triple-digit heat, it is a genuine medical emergency waiting to happen.

Car interiors heat up quickly. When outdoor temperatures range between 80° F to 100° F, the interior can get as high as 130 to 170°. That air continues to stay warm due to heat given off by the dashboard, steering wheel, and other parts inside the car. Even while driving with the windows down, a broken A/C system leaves cabin temperatures dangerously elevated during a commute.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related illnesses occur when the body cannot cool itself effectively. The agency identifies older adults, children, pregnant women and anyone managing chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or a respiratory condition are most at risk.

While millions of Californians may be driving this summer with a broken or leaking A/C system, many have put off the repair for one reason: cost. The Cool Air Rebate Program is California's only financial assistance program specifically for vehicle A/C leak repairs — and it is available right now.

"By helping eligible families repair leaking vehicle air conditioning systems, this program improves access to reliable cooling in their vehicles, particularly during extreme heat, while reducing harmful refrigerant emissions that contribute to poor air quality," said Mike Tanner, Executive Director, Cool Air Rebate Program.

For qualifying drivers — those with household incomes at or below 225% of the federal poverty level and vehicles from model years 1993–2019 — the program covers up to 90% of approved repair costs, up to $1,500 per vehicle, through a network of 456 certified repair shops across the state. To learn more about eligibility or to find a participating repair shop, visit www.coolairrebate.org.

About the Cool Air Rebate Program

The Cool Air Rebate Program offers financial assistance to low-income Californians to cover up to 90% of repair costs to remove leaking R-134a refrigerant – a greenhouse gas 1,400 times more harmful than CO₂ – from passenger vehicles manufactured between 1993 and 2019. Funding for the Cool Air Rebate Program comes from unclaimed deposits on cans of R-134a sold in California, in coordination with the Car Care Council and the California Air Resources Board.

Additional photographs and video assets are available at https://coolairrebate.org/press/.

For More Information

Contact: Mary Parra

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 279-789-0290

If you have a special request or questions about the visual assets, email [email protected].

SOURCE Cool Air Rebate Program