Cool Air Salute to Assist Military Community Launches Across California

Statewide program covers 95% of eligible vehicle A/C repair costs, up to $1,500 per car, for qualifying veterans, service members, and military dependents

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cool Air Rebate Program, which helps low income Californians afford vehicle A/C repairs, has launched Cool Air Salute, a statewide program covering 95% of repair costs for eligible veterans, active-duty service members and their families, up to $1,500 per vehicle. Cool Air Salute benefits exceed the standard Cool Air Rebate program's 90% coverage available for the general public.

"California's veterans, service members and their families have given so much, and too many are spending the hottest days of the year in a car they can't afford to fix," said Mike Tanner, executive director of the Car Care Council. "That ends now. Through Cool Air Salute, we are covering 95% of the repair, statewide."

The Cool Air Salute Program launched on July 17, 2026, at the annual San Diego Stand Down hosted by Veterans Village of San Diego.

"At Veterans Village of San Diego, we are committed to removing the barriers that stand between Veterans and long-term stability," said Akilah Templeton, president & CEO of Veterans Village of San Diego. "The Cool Air Rebate Salute Program provides meaningful support by helping Veterans maintain dependable air conditioning in their vehicles, improving their comfort, health, and overall quality of life while honoring their service."

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, California is home to the nation's largest veteran population, roughly 1.6 million, and with 157,000 men and women, has the most active-duty service members of any state. Many members of the military community live on fixed or limited incomes that qualify them for help.

To learn more, visit coolairrebate.org/salute.

About the Cool Air Rebate Program: The Cool Air Rebate Program, launched in 2024, helps eligible Californians repair leaking vehicle air-conditioning systems, easing the cost of a safe, cool drive while improving local air quality. The program is administered by the nonprofit Car Care Council and funded entirely by unclaimed deposits on cans of R-134a refrigerant, in coordination with the California Air Resources Board. As of this summer, the program has infused $8 million directly into the local economy, partnering with nearly 500 automotive repair shops to stop refrigerant leaks and get families back on the road safely.

For more information on the Cool Air Rebate Program and to find a participating auto repair shop, visit coolairrebate.org.

For marketing materials, photos and video b-roll visit coolairrebate.org/press.

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Contact: Karla Aparicio

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 661-364-4732

SOURCE Cool Air Rebate Program