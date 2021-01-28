A Call to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise to anyone that the last year has changed the landscape in cities all across the United States in a myriad of ways. Those in the hospitality industry have greatly felt the impact of the current environment and are critical to help economic and social recovery.

Although it may seem counterintuitive, there's no better time to make positive life changes than during a period of uncertainty. And in a city like Cleveland, with a rich and diverse history, a strong work force and world-class healthcare systems, we are looking to welcome back all those that have left the nest for new experiences, as well as those looking for an incredible city to plant roots in. The stage is set for brand new ventures, and with the right talented, vibrant minds to bring new visions to life, the opportunities are endless.

This progress and push towards the future has already created new and exciting careers across the board. Restaurants like The Last Page have been on the hunt for great talent for months and have found success in Ohio transplants all across the country ready to come home, looking for a better quality of life. It's not only the native Ohioans who have found success in coming to the forest city. Chef Brad Race recently relocated to the Cleveland area from Los Angeles to join the team at The Last Page & Kind of One Concepts (the group behind TLP) as head of culinary. Before relocating to Cleveland, Brad was Executive Chef of Catch Los Angeles, a restaurant that is consistently considered one of the best dining establishments in the nation.

"Growing up in Cleveland, I didn't truly appreciate how much this city had to offer but after living in Miami, Los Angeles and part time in New York City, I realized that Cleveland is the best location to build my career as an entrepreneur and raise a family. Anyone looking to relocate or move home to Cleveland, we welcome you at The Last Page and Kind of One Concepts" said Todd Leebow, founder of Kind of One Concepts.

With the future looking brighter, but still uncertain, living in an area with diverse neighborhoods, a high quality of life with a relatively low cost of living and job stability is more important than ever. The opportunities Cleveland can offer its residents change and evolve on a daily basis, and the pull to be in such a dynamic city has never been stronger. The time to make Cleveland home again or for the first time has never looked better.

If you would like more information about Kind of One Concepts please visit kindofoneconcepts.com

