A Call to Men Launches Refreshed Live Respect & Healthy Masculinity Curriculum: Empowering Boys and Young Men for a More Inclusive World

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Call to Men is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed Live Respect and Healthy Masculinity Curriculum: Life Skills and Well-Being for Boys and Young Men. Since 2017, this comprehensive guide has been a valuable resource for coaches, educators, and mentors dedicated to nurturing character in young individuals. The updated program (now available in English and Spanish) introduces three new lesson plans addressing race, privilege, and aspiring allyship.

"At A Call to Men, we recognize the ever-evolving landscape of social issues and language. We sought to modernize our curriculum to better address the current needs of young men and boys—equipping them to confront daily challenges," explains Rickie Houston, Chief Program Officer.

The three new lesson plans—"History and Race in the United States," "What's Up with Privilege?" and "Aspiring Allyship: What Does All this Mean For Me"—provide young people with the tools to understand key issues and empower them to take action towards a more respectful and healthier world.

This curriculum has been proven to be highly effective in enhancing young people's comprehension and commitment to gender equity and violence prevention. In a 2017 study, 300 male students who completed the Live Respect curriculum showed remarkable progress. Before taking the course, only 19% of boys said they knew the meaning of consent. After the course, that number increased to 75%.

Tailored to students aged 10-18, the Live Respect curriculum is free to download and can be taught by educators or delivered via custom workshops facilitated by A Call to Men trainers. The twelve unique lesson plans aim to:

  • promote healthy, respectful manhood
  • decrease language/actions that degrade women, girls, and other marginalized groups
  • challenge harmful social norms
  • decrease instances of bullying
  • promote healthy relationships

The updated curriculum and educator's guide are available at https://www.acalltomen.org/liverespect-curriculum/.

About A Call to Men:
A Call to Men is a leading organization working to address and prevent violence against women and girls and promote healthy masculinity. With a focus on education and awareness, they provide tools and resources to foster respectful, equitable relationships among individuals of all genders. Visit www.acalltomen.org for more information.

