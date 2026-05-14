A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION KICKS OFF NATION'S SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL BIRTHDAY PARTY LIVE FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL ON JULY 3RD

- Country Music Icon Trace Adkins to Debut New Song "American Made" on National TV -

- Featuring a Spectacular Live Fireworks Show from George Washington's Mount Vernon -

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the historic Independence Day weekend's festivities for the nation's Semiquincentennial, A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION will be broadcast live and streamed nationwide from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET.

Trace Adkins will debut his brand-new song "American Made" on national TV for the nation's 250th birthday. Photo Credit: Kristin Barlowe

Joining the birthday bash is multi-platinum hitmaker and country music icon Trace Adkins. Celebrating 30 years in music this year, Adkins will make the exclusive television debut of his brand-new song "American Made," an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals and contributions of generations of Americans.

"I have been fortunate enough to have played a small part in several of the A CAPITOL FOURTH celebrations over my career," reflects Adkins. "But to be invited to join the 250th birthday of our great country is an honor beyond all others."

This beloved 46-year holiday tradition is America's annual birthday party at the U.S Capitol, with all-star musical and patriotic performances by pop, country, R&B, Broadway, classical and gospel artists along with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. Stay tuned for exciting talent announcements and updates coming soon!

In honor of the nation's 250 birthday, the concert finale will feature a spectacular live fireworks show over George Washington's Mount Vernon. The fireworks will be the biggest display ever at the iconic home of America's first president.

"We are excited to be the first live nationally televised celebration for the nation's 250th birthday," said Michael Colbert, Executive Producer. "Every year, Americans look forward to watching A CAPITOL FOURTH as part of their annual Independence Day tradition, and this year they will be able to start the party one night early on July 3rd for this big and historic anniversary weekend."

A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION premieres live Friday, July 3, 2026 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on public television stations nationwide (check local listings), and is seen by our service members around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 3 to July 17, 2026.

A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, and the Department of the Army. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

The program is a production of Capital Concerts Inc.

Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, is owned and operated by the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, the oldest national historic preservation organization in the United States. The estate is open to visitors and includes the Mansion, a museum and education center, gardens, tombs, a working farm, a functioning distillery, and a gristmill, as well as the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon. Learn more at www.mountvernon.org.

ABOUT TRACE ADKINS:

Over the course of his three-decade reign in Country music, MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker Trace Adkins has emerged as a full-fledged icon whose reach spans far beyond the genre's borders. A multi-award-winning singer and actor who's scored 40 hit singles on Country radio and sold 12 MILLION albums to date, the Louisiana native is now nearing the 30th anniversary of his trailblazing full-length debut Dreamin' Out Loud - a 1996 LP that delivered his No. 1 "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" and "Every Light In The House" (a Top 5 entry on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart). Currently out on the Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour (a U.S. headline run which launched in January), the superstar entertainer recently followed his featured spot on Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes Tour with his own What Color's Your Wild Tour (a hot-ticket headline trek named for his hard-driving anthem released in early 2025). For the latest entry in a celebrated filmography including acclaimed movies like Deepwater Horizon and a recurring role on the blockbuster sitcom King of the Hill, Adkins has reprised his role as MercyMe manager Scott Brickell in I Can Only Imagine 2 (released February 2026) after appearing as Big Buck in Day of Reckoning (a 2025 action film that featured his rousing revenge ballad "That Someday" in its closing credits). Also a devoted philanthropist with a deep-rooted passion for giving back to the military community, he's helped raise millions of dollars to support injured post-9/11 veterans as part of his work with the Wounded Warrior Project and received a multitude of honors for his humanitarian work, including the National Defense Industrial Association's Dwight D. Eisenhower Award. A true American legend whose powerhouse catalog includes 14 studio albums, Adkins continues to embody the fiery spirit of traditional Country while moving the genre forward with his ever-evolving sound.

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SOURCE Capital Concerts