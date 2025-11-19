A Celebration of Color: Meet the 2025 Zephyr Loves Designers Winners

EJ Interior Design and Element One Design + Build Studio integrated Zephyr products into vibrant, thoughtfully crafted spaces that showcase the perfect balance of color and function.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery, and customer care, announces the winners of its 2025 Zephyr Loves Designers contest. Each year, Zephyr celebrates the creativity and innovation of designers across the country, which honors those who bring Zephyr products to life in inspiring, functional, and beautifully designed spaces.

Inspired by the charm of the California coast, EJ Interior Design brought light, joy, and personality into a once-dark Carmel-by-the-Sea kitchen. The existing copper hood was replaced with the modern Zephyr Verona Island Range Hood, perfectly suited to the room's streamlined aesthetic.

For 2025, both winners showcased the transformative power of color. The Ventilation Category Winner, EJ Interior Design of Tiburon, California, infused a Carmel-by-the-Sea kitchen with cheerful energy and pattern-filled charm, anchored by the sleek Zephyr Verona Island Range Hood. The Presrv™ Refrigeration Category Winner, Element One Design + Build Studio of Columbus, Ohio, used custom green cabinetry and marble details to add depth and character to a newly built addition featuring the Zephyr Presrv® Panel Ready Beverage Cooler. Each project reflects a fearless embrace of color, form, and function paired seamlessly with signature Zephyr products.

"At Zephyr, we're always inspired by how designers bring our products to life," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr VP of Marketing. "This year's winners integrated the Verona Island Range Hood and Presrv Panel Ready Beverage Cooler into vibrant spaces that reflect true joy in design."

Ventilation Category Winner

EJ Interior Design

Product: Zephyr Verona Island Range Hood

Inspired by the charm of the California coast, EJ Interior Design brought light, joy, and personality into a once-dark Carmel-by-the-Sea kitchen. "Our first site visit was quite gray and dark, so we wanted to bring a bright and happy mood into the space," says Emma Jesberg. "There's not a lot of natural light, so color and pattern became our way of transforming the overall feeling of the space."

The yellow island, painted in Benjamin Moore's Sun Valley, served as the design's starting point, complemented by a pale gray perimeter, patterned wallpaper, and playful textures. The existing copper hood was replaced with the modern Zephyr Verona Island Range Hood, perfectly suited to the room's streamlined aesthetic.

"We really wanted to find a low-profile, attractive ventilation hood that worked with the modern clean lines we were emphasizing, and the Zephyr Verona Island Range Hood was the perfect fit." The result is a joyful weekend retreat designed for entertaining family and friends, bursting with personality and proving that color can be both bold and timeless.

Presrv™ Refrigeration Category Winner

Element One Design + Build Studio

Product: Zephyr Presrv® Panel Ready Beverage Cooler

For a client living in a historic Columbus neighborhood, Element One created a new addition that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor living. The design includes a mudroom, powder room, and entertainment area situated between the patio and a converted sunroom, which balances function with an infusion of vibrant style.

Custom green cabinetry anchors the space, while marble countertops and backsplash elevate the look with a touch of luxury. The Zephyr Presrv® Panel Ready Beverage Cooler integrates flush with the cabinetry, and ensures the family's favorite drinks are always on-hand. "We envisioned a paneled refrigerator with a glass front that would integrate flush with our cabinets, and the Zephyr Presrv™ Beverage Cooler was a great solution," says Bryce Jacob.

To enhance light and flow, the team incorporated a glass door, multiple windows, and an opaque bathroom door that diffuses natural light throughout the space. A Rifle Paper Co. wallpaper in the powder room ties back to the green cabinetry, softened by a custom beige vanity, marble surfaces, and Visual Comfort sconces.

Zephyr Loves Designers is an annual contest on Instagram and Facebook. To enter, upload a photo with a Zephyr Range Hood or Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Cooler and tag @DiscoverZephyr. For more information, visit https://zephyronline.com.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery, and customer care, playing an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created new awareness around the importance of high-performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that combine advanced technology with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

