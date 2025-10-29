ZEPHYR INTRODUCES AMALFI AND COMO RANGE HOODS

Merging contemporary design with cutting-edge technology, the new Zephyr range hoods bring quiet power and striking style to the kitchen.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery, and customer care, introduces two new additions to its portfolio: Amalfi and Como Wall range hoods. Both products combine refined aesthetics with powerful performance, quiet operation, and intuitive controls that elevate the cooking experience. Sleek and bold, these classic models stand as iconic centerpieces in any kitchen.

Amalfi Wall Range Hood

Sophisticated and sculptural, Amalfi Wall range hood combines architectural lines with refined craftsmanship to create a striking focal point above the cooktop.

Sophisticated and sculptural, the Amalfi Wall range hood combines architectural lines with refined craftsmanship to create a striking focal point above the cooktop. Amalfi features a discreet Perimeter Aspiration System (PAS) panel that conceals the filters for a clean, elevated look, while LumiLight LED Lighting with TruHue™ lets you easily adjust brightness and color temperature, from warm to cool (2700K to 5000K), to suit any mood or task.

Powered by a 600-CFM internal blower with Airflow Control Technology™ (ACT™), electronic touch controls, and an optional duct cover extension, Amalfi delivers quiet, efficient ventilation wrapped in a bold, sculptural form. Available in 30- and 36-inch widths in stainless steel, it's where iconic design meets everyday performance.

Como Wall Range Hood

Minimalist and refined, Como Wall range hood offers understated luxury and seamless integration into contemporary spaces. Its low-profile silhouette and intuitive features make it ideal for open-concept kitchens, while a powerful 600-CFM internal blower with Airflow Control Technology™ (ACT™) ensures quiet, energy-efficient ventilation tailored to any cooking style.

The Perimeter Aspiration System (PAS) moves airflow from the central area and evenly distributes it through narrow openings around the perimeter of the hood for optimal performance and a cleaner aesthetic. Dual-level LumiLight LED lighting with TruHue™ brightens the cooking surface to your preferred color temperature, and intuitive electronic touch controls deliver effortless operation. Available in 30- and 36-inch widths, Como is the perfect solution to a variety of layouts, from compact condos to expansive culinary spaces. Combining clean lines, smart engineering, and subtle sophistication, Como enhances the kitchen experience without overpowering it.

"The Amalfi and Como range hoods embody the iconic shapes and sleek, contemporary design that Zephyr is known for," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "They deliver powerful performance and quiet efficiency in the kitchen while keeping design at the forefront through innovation and technology. Each model reflects how we continue to redefine what a ventilation hood can be — beautiful, functional, and forward-thinking."

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. To learn more about the Amalfi and Como range hoods, visit https://zephyronline.com/ .

