A Celebration of Hearing Health with Experts, Advocates and Community Members in Louisville, June 10-12, 2026

TYSON'S CORNER, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), the national voice for people with or at risk of hearing loss, will host its 41st annual convention in Louisville, Kentucky June 10-12, 2026. Attendees range from hearing health professionals and assistive device manufacturers to accessibility advocates and community leaders living with hearing loss. Together, they explore the latest trends in hearing assistive technology, hearing health education and advocacy. HLAA cordially invites members of the press to attend our General Session, product demonstrations, Exhibit Hall and Research Symposium*, along with learning about the incredible experiences of attendees with hearing loss, many of whom are advocates in their communities and beyond.

The Hearing Loss Association of America hosts its fully hearing accessible convention in Louisville, KY June 10-12, 2026 Post this A diverse group of attendees is seated and watching the keynote speaker at the HLAA 2025 Convention.

Why Your Audience Would Value Coverage of the HLAA 2026 Convention

In the United States, more than 50 million people have some degree of hearing loss, with many more at risk. Modern life exposes people of all ages to more (and louder) noise. By covering this event, you will find a wide variety of stories to report, including:

Human-interest profiles: Learn about the lives of people with hearing loss, most of whom use hearing technology. Veterans, professionals and older adults can tell you how hearing treatment improved their quality of life.

Learn about the lives of people with hearing loss, most of whom use hearing technology. Veterans, professionals and older adults can tell you how hearing treatment improved their quality of life. Research Symposium*: Leading academics and scientists presenting information about the role of AI in hearing health technology. Dr. Jan Blustein, Research Professor of Medicine and Population Health at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Nicholas Lesica, Professor of Neuroengineering in the Ear Institute at University College London. Dr. Lesica is also co-founder of a biotech start-up, Perceptual Technologies Cole Morris, co-founder and COO of Fortell Research Inc. Dr. Samantha Kleindienst Robler, an audiology clinician scientist and Assistant Professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Dr. Robler is also Associate Director of the school's Center for Hearing Health Access in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Leading academics and scientists presenting information about the role of AI in hearing health technology. Disability-rights advocacy: Find out how the current political landscape is shaping efforts at the federal and state level to improve hearing health policy, from accessibility standards to insurance coverage for devices.

Find out how the current political landscape is shaping efforts at the federal and state level to improve hearing health policy, from accessibility standards to insurance coverage for devices. Business and product profiles: Demonstrations and displays by a wide range of exhibitors showcasing new hearing aids, remote microphone systems, consumer audio solutions and more.

Demonstrations and displays by a wide range of exhibitors showcasing new hearing aids, remote microphone systems, consumer audio solutions and more. Community-level impact: Explore the nuanced relationships between people and organizations that can influence someone's journey to addressing hearing loss.

Accessibility and Accommodations

HLAA events prioritize communication access. Media in attendance can expect real-time captioning during every plenary session and workshop in addition to hearing loops in all rooms for assistive listening. Auracast™ broadcast audio, based on next-gen Bluetooth LE Audio, will also be available in all workshop rooms. Sign language interpretation (ASL) is available during plenary sessions and by advance request for education workshops only.

Media Logistics and Contacts

Press check-in: On-site press registration and interview-friendly rooms will be available. Credentialing details and interview scheduling are coordinated through HLAA's communications team.

Interview opportunities: Convention attendees, exhibitors, presenters and HLAA staff will be available for interviews and demonstrations.

*The HLAA Research Symposium is supported by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R13DC017913.

About HLAA: Since 1979, the Hearing Loss Association of America has been the nation's leading, unconflicted consumer organization representing millions of people with, and at risk of, hearing loss across the United States. HLAA offers programs, events and a nationwide community of support that give people the tools to thrive with hearing loss. We fight for greater access to communication and health care treatment at national and local levels. We meet people with hearing loss in their communities through more than 120 chapters and Walk4Hearing events in 20 cities. HLAA connects all sides of the complex issue of hearing loss, including industry, research, consumers and regulators.

Contact:

Dan Reiner

Director of Communications and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Hearing Loss Association of America