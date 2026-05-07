People Nationwide Lace Up to Go the Distance for Hearing Health at Walk4Hearing Events

MCLEAN, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), the leading voice of 50 million Americans with and at risk of hearing loss, launches its 2026 Walk4Hearing series on May 16. Since 2001, the Walk4Hearing has celebrated living well with hearing loss, providing public education about hearing health and raising funds for local hearing health programs. 18 cities will host this year's Walks.

A large group of Walk4Hearing participants walking through a shaded park path.

Anyone who lives with hearing loss or loves someone who does is encouraged to join, volunteer or donate to a Walk. The first 2026 event is the Twin Cities Walk4Hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 16. The full Walk schedule is available at www.walk4hearing.org.

Several Walks offer free hearing screenings and access to hearing care and assistive technology professionals. Local businesses, HLAA Chapters and State Organizations who share HLAA's commitment to hearing health also show up to support Walk participants.

"Walk4Hearing is HLAA's nationwide network of support in action," says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley. "Even mild hearing loss can affect relationships, education, employment and mental health. That's why people of every age, background and hearing level come to Walk4Hearing events. Walks are an important way for HLAA to reach thousands across the U.S. with educational resources, hearing health information and awareness of this growing public health issue, assuring them that they are not alone with hearing loss."

"Attending a Walk4Hearing is a great opportunity to connect with individuals who value hearing health and want to experience a strong sense of community," says 2026 Walk4Hearing national honorary chair Robert Engelke, president and founder of CapTel, Inc. "It is our pleasure to support these events nationwide and we invite you to join the movement for hearing health!" CapTel—a company that provides captioned telephones for people with hearing loss and low vision—is also a leading HLAA Hear for Life partner.

This year's Walks also feature giveaways from the world of PEPPA PIG. Peppa's younger brother George has moderate hearing loss and now wears a hearing aid in one ear. Walkers will receive a figurine (while supplies last) and top fundraisers aged 10 and under will be eligible to win a "Joke and Sing George" figure. In addition, the top overall individual fundraiser from each Walk will be awarded a free pair of captioning glasses from sponsor and HLAA Hear for Life partner Captify.

Over two decades, Walk4Hearing participants raised more than $20 million for essential programs and resources, helping tens of thousands of people thrive with hearing loss. Additional 2026 Walk4Hearing sponsors and HLAA Hear for Life partners include Eli Lilly, ReSound North America, Ampetronics/Listen Technologies, Hamilton CapTel, Hearing Industries Association, MED-EL USA, Sensorion and T-Mobile.

Learn more about the HLAA Walk4Hearing and find 2026 locations at walk4hearing.org.

ABOUT HLAA

Since 1979, the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) has been the leading consumer organization representing millions of people with, and at risk of, hearing loss across the United States. We advocate for access to communication and health care treatment at the national and local level, while building community through HLAA Chapters, State Organizations and Walk4Hearing events throughout the country. We believe nobody should have to face hearing loss alone and that technology, public policy and education hold the key to creating a world where everyone is fully included in every aspect of daily life.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Daniel Reiner

[email protected]



HIGHLIGHT TEXT: The Hearing Loss Association of America celebrates the start of its 2026 Walk4Hearing season on May 16th.

SOURCE Hearing Loss Association of America