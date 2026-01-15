A Cheesy Twist on Dog Treats: The Honest Kitchen Partners with Moon Cheese

New co-branded, human grade collection brings cheesy goodness to pups just in time for National Cheese Lover's Day

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honest Kitchen, pioneer of human grade pet food, is teaming up with Moon Cheese, the cult-favorite crunchy cheese snack brand, to launch a craveable new collection of cheesy dog treats. Designed to mirror the flavors and formats pet parents already love, the co-branded lineup brings the joy of human snacking moments to dogs – just in time for National Cheese Lover's Day.

Inspired by the humanization of pet food, the collaboration reflects how pet parents increasingly include their dogs in everyday routines, from afternoon snack breaks to cozy nights in. By partnering with Moon Cheese, The Honest Kitchen transforms familiar, cheesy indulgences into dog-friendly treats made with human grade ingredients and crafted specifically for canine needs. Two of the treats feature Moon Cheese for bold, crunchy flavor, while the other two offer classic, homestyle baked indulgence, keeping every snack high-quality and shareable.

The collection includes four crunchy, high-protein options, all made with 100% real cheese:

Cheddar Cheese Bites (made with Moon Cheese): Made with just one ingredient – 100% cheddar – this low-calorie bite is perfect for training or everyday treating.

(made with Moon Cheese): Made with just one ingredient – 100% cheddar – this low-calorie bite is perfect for training or everyday treating. Gouda Cheese Bites (made with Moon Cheese): A distinct gouda-forward option with a rich, savory profile, designed for versatile use from training to anytime snacking.

(made with Moon Cheese): A distinct gouda-forward option with a rich, savory profile, designed for versatile use from training to anytime snacking. Cheddar Cheese and Crackers : A dog-friendly spin on a classic pairing, combining real cheddar with bone broth-flavored crackers for a wholesome, charcuterie-style snack.

: A dog-friendly spin on a classic pairing, combining real cheddar with bone broth-flavored crackers for a wholesome, charcuterie-style snack. Cheddar Cheese Biscuits: Hearty biscuits that deliver rich cheesy flavor and satisfying crunch for indulgent daily moments.

All products meet The Honest Kitchen's human grade standard, meaning they are made with ingredients held to the same quality and safety standards as food for people. Rooted in the belief that pets are family, the partnership invites dogs to join the everyday moments their owners already enjoy – including snack time.

"Pet parents are paying closer attention than ever to what they snack on, and they want the same level of quality for their dogs," said Miki Dosen, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honest Kitchen. "This partnership with Moon Cheese allows us to give dogs their own version of the snacks that humans love, creating treats that feel fun, familiar, and perfect for shareable moments."

"Moon Cheese has always been about celebrating real ingredients and bold flavor in a fun, unexpected way," said Kate Richmond, Sales Director at Moon Cheese. "Partnering with The Honest Kitchen lets us extend that philosophy to our four-legged friends creating a snack moment that feels playful, familiar, and rooted in the same quality standards pet parents expect for themselves and their dogs."

Launching just in time for National Cheese Lover's Day on January 20, the partnership invites pet parents to celebrate their love of cheese – and include their dogs in the fun. The treats are available now at www.thehonestkitchen.com and select retailers, including Petco. A limited-edition cheese shaker will also be available as part of the collection. To celebrate the holiday and the launch, starting January 20th, customers can enjoy 20% off the new line with code 'CHEESE20.'

About The Honest Kitchen

Founded in 2002 by Lucy Postins, The Honest Kitchen is a leading provider of healthy, high quality, human grade pet food made with real, whole food ingredients. Committed to transparency and quality, the company offers a wide range of complete and balanced meals, toppers, supplements and treats designed to nourish pets with the same care and attention as healthy, homemade meals. With a mission to put pets on the path to good health through good food, The Honest Kitchen remains dedicated to delivering balanced nutrition and great taste crafted from the same ingredients you'd serve on your own table. For more information, please visit thehonestkitchen.com.

About Moon Cheese

Created with a passion for real ingredients and crave-worthy crunch, Moon Cheese is a snack brand known for transforming 100% real cheese into bold, crunchy bites through a simple, innovative process. Made without fillers or artificial ingredients, Moon Cheese snacks deliver big flavor and satisfying texture while staying true to the integrity of the cheese itself. Loved by adventurous snackers and ingredient-conscious consumers alike, Moon Cheese is committed to creating fun, flavorful snacks that are as simple as they are delicious. For more information, please visit mooncheese.com.

