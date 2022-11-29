A Christmas Classic, Reimagined

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- A Christmas classic comes to life for the month of December with The Merry Beggars' annual production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol". True to the original 1843 text and adapted for an immersive audio adventure, this daily Advent calendar encapsulates the joy and wonder of the Christmas season. Invite your audience to step into nineteenth-century London to hear, for the very first time, Charles Dickens publicly perform his timeless tale to the Royal Victoria Theatre.

Watch The Merry Beggars' official audio trailer now and experience for yourself the wonders of this reimagined family classic. With an improved sound experience and fast-paced episodes, it's perfect for an episode a day or for a binge halfway to Christmas. This series is entirely free to listeners everywhere and will be delivered each morning to your audience's inbox if they choose to subscribe with their email. Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" is a daily production with episodes running from December 1-25 and can be found online at themerrybeggars.com/christmas.

The Merry Beggars is the entertainment division of Relevant Radio. Relevant Radio brings Christ to the world through the media with informative, entertaining, and interactive programming twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week. The Relevant Radio network is currently serving the Church by broadcasting coast-to-coast on over 200 owned and operated and affiliate stations, reaching over 270 million souls. Programming can be heard worldwide via streaming audio at relevantradio.com and on the free mobile app.

CONTACT: Peter Atkinson

[email protected]

786.540.3187

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954706/Relevant_Radio_The_Merry_Beggars_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Relevant Radio