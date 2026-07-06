A Clinical-Stage Cancer Company Is Putting AI to Work at the Bench, Designing Its Next Generation of Tumor-Targeting Drugs

Issued on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) said it has integrated AI-based tools across the discovery and engineering of its tumor-targeting NK cell engagers and multi-domain proteins, efficiency gains the company expects to push multiple new development candidates into pre-IND development in 2027.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American News Group News Commentary, Artificial intelligence has become a fixture in biotech marketing, but the more consequential question is where it is actually used: in the slide deck, or at the bench. GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, says it is applying AI to the latter, embedding AI-based tools directly into the discovery and protein-engineering work behind its tumor-targeting therapies, with the goal of moving multiple new candidates toward the clinic faster and at lower cost.

Key Takeaways

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) reported on June 1, 2026 that it has implemented AI-based tools across the discovery and engineering of its tumor-targeting NK cell engagers and multi-domain proteins, aiming to accelerate development while reducing cost.

The company said the resulting efficiency gains are expected to push multiple new development candidates into pre-IND development in 2027, and that its AI initiatives support expansion of its pipeline beyond its current oncology focus over time.

The update arrives as GT Biopharma's clinical programs advance: GTB-3650 (Phase 1, CD33-expressing blood cancers) and GTB-5550 (Phase 1, B7-H3-expressing solid tumors), with the first GTB-5550 patient dosed in May 2026, all built on the company's TriKE platform.

Other publicly traded names across antibody-engineering, immune-engager, and platform-based discovery approaches include Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR), CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX), Zymeworks (NASDAQ: ZYME), and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX), each distinct, and none a proxy for GT Biopharma.

Putting AI to Work on the Hardest Part of Drug Design

The core of the June 1 announcement is that GT Biopharma is using AI not as a marketing veneer but in the actual design of its molecules. According to the company, AI-guided sequence and structural analyses are used to identify new candidate tumor-targeting engagers and multi-domain proteins with favorable binding, stability, and developability profiles. The intent is to let the team prioritize early on the molecules most likely to succeed beyond the discovery stage, rather than discovering those liabilities later in development when they are far more expensive to fix.

That focus, on binding, stability, and developability, matters because those properties are where many promising drug candidates quietly fail. A molecule can bind its target beautifully in a first screen and still prove impossible to manufacture at scale, unstable in formulation, or prone to off-target effects. By bringing computational analysis to bear at the design stage, GT Biopharma says it aims to weed out weaker candidates before they consume time and capital, a discipline that is especially consequential for a smaller company that cannot afford to chase every lead.

The company frames the effort as a way to both accelerate development and reduce cost, two goals that usually pull against each other in drug discovery. The implicit argument is that better early prioritization does both at once: fewer dead ends means faster progress and less wasted spend. As with any efficiency claim, the proof will come in whether the candidates the platform surfaces actually advance, and the company has not disclosed detailed data behind the initiative.

The TriKE Platform Underneath It

The AI work sits atop GT Biopharma's core technology: its TriKE, or Tri-specific Killer Engager, platform. TriKE molecules are multi-domain proteins designed to direct the body's natural killer (NK) cells against cancer. NK cells are part of the innate immune system, capable of killing diseased cells without the antigen-matching that T cells require, and the engager format is built to bridge those NK cells to specific tumor targets while providing an activating signal. It is precisely the kind of multi-domain, sequence-and-structure-sensitive molecule where computational design tools can have the most leverage, because small changes to the protein can meaningfully affect how well it binds, folds, and behaves.

That connection is what makes the AI initiative more than a buzzword for GT Biopharma specifically. The company is not applying AI to a generic small-molecule library; it is applying it to the engineering of complex, multi-domain proteins that are its core intellectual property. The stated ambition is to use the platform to generate a pipeline of new engagers, and eventually to expand beyond oncology into other disease areas where the same NK-cell-directing approach could apply.

A Pipeline Already in the Clinic

The discovery push does not sit in isolation; it arrives as GT Biopharma's existing candidates move through early clinical testing. The company's lead program, GTB-3650, is in a Phase 1 trial for CD33-expressing blood cancers, a group that includes acute myeloid leukemia and certain other hematologic malignancies. Its second clinical candidate, GTB-5550, is in a Phase 1 trial for B7-H3-expressing solid tumors, and the company dosed the first patient in that trial in May 2026, bringing a third TriKE-based candidate into human testing.

The significance of the AI initiative, in that context, is about what comes next. A clinical-stage company needs a replenishing pipeline behind its lead programs, and GT Biopharma is positioning its AI-enabled discovery engine as the source of that next wave, with multiple new candidates targeted for pre-IND development in 2027. Whether those candidates materialize on that timeline, and whether they prove better than what traditional discovery would have produced, remains to be demonstrated. These are early-stage programs, and clinical development carries substantial risk at every stage.

Why It Matters

For a company of GT Biopharma's size, the appeal of AI-assisted discovery is not hard to see. Larger competitors can afford to run many programs in parallel and absorb failures; a smaller clinical-stage company has to be more selective, which puts a premium on picking the right molecules early. If AI-guided design genuinely improves the odds that a candidate survives the journey from bench to clinic, it is exactly the kind of efficiency a company at this stage needs. The approach also fits a broader shift across the industry, where computational tools are increasingly woven into how new therapeutics are designed rather than bolted on afterward.

The counterweight is that AI in drug discovery is still proving itself, and announcements of AI integration are common while validated, clinic-ready output remains the harder milestone. GT Biopharma's claim is specific and grounded in its own platform, which is a point in its favor, but the meaningful test will be the candidates that emerge and how they perform. For now, the initiative is best read as a statement of strategy and a potential efficiency lever, not a result.

The Public Companies Around Engineered Immunotherapy

GT Biopharma is a small, clinical-stage company and is not directly comparable to the names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different technology and business model, several are larger or further along, and none is a proxy for GT Biopharma or implies any partnership or comparable performance.

Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company built around an antibody-engineering platform used to create bispecific antibodies and engineered immunotherapies. As a platform company focused on the design of complex, multi-domain biologics, Xencor illustrates the engineering-led end of the field that GT Biopharma's TriKE work also occupies.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) develops conditionally activated, or "masked," biologics designed to become active mainly in the tumor microenvironment, including T-cell engagers for solid tumors. CytomX represents the smarter-molecule-design approach to engagers, where the goal is to widen the therapeutic window through engineering rather than to add more raw potency.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ: ZYME) is a biotechnology company with multispecific antibody-engineering platforms used to design and develop novel biologics. Zymeworks offers a view of the platform-and-partnership model in engineered antibodies, in which the underlying design technology is itself a central asset.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) is a clinical-stage company built around a discovery platform, in its case focused on targeted protein modulation and degradation. Nurix illustrates how a proprietary, technology-driven discovery engine is used to generate a pipeline of candidates, a model conceptually adjacent to GT Biopharma's platform-based approach.

The Bottom Line

AI integration announcements are easy to make and hard to prove, but GT Biopharma's is at least specific: it is applying computational design to the actual engineering of its TriKE proteins, with the stated goal of pushing multiple new candidates toward pre-IND development in 2027 while its existing programs, GTB-3650 and GTB-5550, move through Phase 1. The company remains small and clinical-stage, its candidates are early, and the value of the AI initiative will be measured by the molecules it ultimately produces rather than by the announcement itself. For investors tracking how AI is moving from biotech marketing into the mechanics of drug design, GT Biopharma's approach is a concrete data point, with the 2027 pre-IND candidates, the readouts from GTB-3650 and GTB-5550, and the company's ability to fund its programs the markers worth watching from here.

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CONTACT

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SOURCES

GT Biopharma, Inc., "GT Biopharma Provides Update on Pipeline Discovery Activities from Newly Implemented AI-Based Technological Initiatives" (GlobeNewswire, June 1, 2026); and related coverage, 2026. GT Biopharma, Inc., clinical program disclosures: GTB-3650 (Phase 1, CD33) and GTB-5550 (Phase 1, B7-H3; first patient dosed May 2026), 2026. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), corporate and pipeline disclosures, 2026. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX), corporate and pipeline disclosures, 2026. Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME), corporate disclosures, 2026. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX), corporate disclosures, 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding GT Biopharma's AI-based discovery and protein-engineering initiatives; the expectation that resulting efficiency gains will advance multiple new development candidates into pre-IND development in 2027; the potential expansion of the pipeline beyond oncology; and the progress of the GTB-3650 and GTB-5550 Phase 1 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the company's control, including the inherent uncertainty and high failure rates of preclinical and clinical drug development; the possibility that AI-based tools may not produce viable clinical candidates or the anticipated efficiency gains; the risk that development candidates may not reach pre-IND development in 2027 or at all; risks relating to the design, timing, enrollment, and outcomes of the company's clinical trials; the company's need for additional capital to fund its programs and its ability to obtain such financing; competition; regulatory determinations; and other risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance.