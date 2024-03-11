A Closer Look Introduces Revolutionary Market Care for Senior Living

ACL shakes up senior living market intelligence with the launch of Market Care for Senior Living, a revolutionary solution providing on-demand access to the richest competitive insights available to accelerate strategic decision making and drive growth.

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Closer Look, a leading customer experience market research consultancy, today launched a groundbreaking new solution, Market Care, aimed at revolutionizing how senior living communities access and utilize market analysis and competitive intelligence data. This powerful new tool provides senior living operators with instant access to the most comprehensive and reliable market information for more data-driven decision making and accelerated business growth.

What sets Market Care apart from other market intelligence solutions is its unique approach to data gathering. Instead of relying on self-reported data from senior living communities, which may not always disclose true rent, occupancy, concessions, and other crucial information, Market Care's team of skilled data gatherers pose as prospective residents to collect real-world community information. This innovative method ensures that the insights provided are accurate, reliable, and reflective of the actual market conditions.

With Market Care's robust and on-demand information, communities can access accurate competitive intelligence on occupancy rates, pricing, unit mixes, amenities and more. By leveraging this valuable data, Market Care eliminates the inefficient, manual processes that senior living communities traditionally rely on to collect competitive data – freeing up valuable sales time to focus on revenue-generating activities. For example, a community filling 60 apartments per year at $5,000 per month in rent might have a sales counselor spending 20 hours weekly on selling. Pulling that sales counselor off selling activities to do competitive research has the opportunity cost of approximately $3,000 per hour.

"We intimately understand the senior living industry's challenges with competitive intelligence gathering and sales productivity," said Chris Gillen, CEO of A Closer Look. "Market Care finally provides an effortless solution to access the market knowledge that senior living communities need to make strategic decisions to drive growth."

With Market Care's user-friendly dashboards and custom searches by geography and other parameters, operators can instantly benchmark their property against nearby competitors on factors influencing performance and pricing power. Users gain visibility into granular details on competitors like care types offered, medical fees, service lines offered, care fees, amenities and more to optimize their own mix of services and rents.

"We have boldly set out to build the most robust database focused solely on senior living market data," continued Gillen. "By arming communities with unparalleled insights, Market Care allows them to focus resources on sales while making data-driven choices to excel in their market."

For more information on A Closer Look's Market Care for Senior Living, or to schedule a demo, please visit https://a-closer-look.com/solutions/market-care/.

About A Closer Look

For more than 25 years, A Closer Look's unwavering mission has been to elevate the customer experience to unprecedented heights, which it does by empowering brands with deep audience insights and research. ACL is driven by a passion to evolve brands beyond mere price-driven loyalty by aligning brand, product, and messaging to meet genuine customer needs, building authentic and enduring brand loyalty centered around customer values.

A renowned customer experience research firm dedicated to providing invaluable insights to organizations across various industries, ACL delivers objective and data-driven research that empowers businesses to make informed decisions and drive meaningful improvements.

