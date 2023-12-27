A Closer Look Wins Best in Tech in 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards

Customer experience solutions leader A Closer Look wins Best in Tech Award in 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards for its groundbreaking customer feedback program.

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Closer Look, a leader in customer experience solutions and market research, has been named the winner of the Best in Tech Award in the 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards for its Customer Ambassador Program (CAP). The prestigious award celebrates small business excellence across many various industries.

This trails A Closer Look's 2023 Bronze Stevie Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service. CAP continues to gain recognition for its innovative, first-of-its-kind text-based approach to gathering customer insights.

Since 1998, A Closer Look has been dedicated to enhancing brands' customer relationships. Its groundbreaking Customer Ambassador Program reinvented how brands connect with customers by collecting real-time insights during the customer journey, demonstrating to customers that their voice matters. CAP allows customers to provide private, honest feedback, then offers incentives to encourage opt-ins for future marketing efforts. CAP's customized surveys provide actionable insights to identify growth opportunities and build brand loyalty that surpasses mere pricing discounts.

"We are honored that CAP has been recognized as the best in technology by the Best of America Small Business Awards," said CEO Chris Gillen. "This distinguishes our Customer Ambassador Program as the most innovative feedback solution for customer-centric brands."

About A Closer Look

For more than 25 years, A Closer Look's unwavering mission has been to elevate the customer experience to unprecedented heights, which it does by empowering brands with deep audience insights and research. ACL is driven by a passion to evolve brands beyond mere price-driven loyalty by aligning brand, product, and messaging to meet genuine customer needs, building authentic and enduring brand loyalty centered around customer values.

A renowned customer experience research firm dedicated to providing invaluable insights to organizations across various industries, ACL delivers objective and data-driven research that empowers businesses to make informed decisions and drive meaningful improvements.

