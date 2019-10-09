A Collaboration Featuring Pikachu Pokédex No.025 to Celebrate BABY-G's 25th Anniversary!

The numbers "0:25" are printed on the band loop, while on a black base, the watch band is decorated with neon, polygon-style Pikachu lightning marks, and Poké Balls. The design of the dial references the original game screen, giving a very 90's feel. A polygon-style Pikachu appears when the EL backlight is turned on, and Pikachu's rear view is engraved on the back cover. Even the packaging is specially shaped like a Poké Ball.

This special anniversary model uniquely features Pikachu, who first took the world by storm by storm in the 90's and whose popularity continues worldwide today.

To announce the partnership and showcase the watch for the first time, Baby-G and Pokémon released a collaborative video HERE.

The BGD560PKC-1 boasts additional features, including:

Shock resistant

Electro-luminescent backlight

Selectable illumination duration (1.5 seconds or 3 seconds), afterglow

Selectable illumination duration (1.5 seconds or 3 seconds), afterglow World time

29 time zones (48 cities), daylight saving on/off

29 time zones (48 cities), daylight saving on/off 1/100-second stopwatch

Measuring capacity: 59'59.99''

Measuring modes: Elapsed time, split time, 1st-2nd place times

Measuring capacity: 59'59.99'' Measuring modes: Elapsed time, split time, 1st-2nd place times Countdown timer

Measuring unit: 1 second

Countdown range: 24 hours

Countdown start time setting range: 1 minute to 24 hours (1-minute increments and 1-hour increments)

Measuring unit: 1 second Countdown range: 24 hours Countdown start time setting range: 1 minute to 24 hours (1-minute increments and 1-hour increments) 5 daily alarms (with 1 snooze alarm)

Hourly time signal

Full auto-calendar (to year 2099)

12/24-hour format

Button operation tone on/off

Regular timekeeping: Hour, minute, second, am/pm, date, day

Accuracy: ±30 seconds per month

Approx. battery life: 3 years on CR1616

Size of case / total weight

BGD560PKC: 44.7×40.0×12.5 mm / 44 g

The BGD560PKC-1 will retail for $110 and will be available for purchase starting this November at select fashion boutiques, g-shock.com, Macy's, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the BABY-G brand, visit https://www.baby-g.com.

The newest Pokémon series game for the Nintendo Switch is released on Friday, November 15th! Click here for details: https://swordshield.pokemon.com/en-us/

©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

About BABY-G

Casio's female timepiece brand, BABY-G, was created as a counterpart to its "big brother" G-SHOCK in 1994. The brand exemplifies the meeting of fashion and function for the vibrant, active woman with watches that are stylish, bold, tough and chic. Equipped with the same great functionality that G-SHOCK is known for, BABY-G timepieces are shock and water resistant with multiple daily alarms and stopwatch functions. The brand has partnered with some of the hottest names in music, fashion and pop culture on standout watch collaborations including Ke$ha, Rebecca Minkoff, Joyrich and Married To The Mob. For additional information on Casio's BABY-G line of timepieces, please visit www.baby-g.com.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com .

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alyssa Stalzer

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alyssa.Stalzer@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

