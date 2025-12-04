G-SHOCK Unveils New G-STEEL "Modern Industrial" Series Featuring Precision-Crafted Metal Design

A contemporary fusion of simplicity, beauty, and G-SHOCK toughness

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the G-STEEL Modern Industrial Series, a new metal-clad collection that embodies the philosophy of "less, but better" through refined engineering and a uniquely textured bezel design. The lineup includes four new timepieces: the GM5600M-1, GM2100M-1A, GM5600BM-1, and GM2100BM-1A.

G-SHOCK G-STEEL Modern Industrial

Designed for those who appreciate structural clarity, and industrial aesthetics, the Modern Industrial series merges minimalist styling with G-SHOCK's iconic shock-resistant structure. With a focus on achromatic tones, functional markings in bold red accents, and meticulously crafted metal bezels, each model expresses toughness through intentional simplicity that resonates with modern design culture.

The Modern Industrial series is defined by a newly engineered checker-patterned metal bezel, crafted through a multi-step manufacturing approach that includes pressing, machining, honing, hairline finishing, masking, and selective IP removal. This process produces a textured surface that not only elevates the visual depth of the bezel but also communicates functional beauty through its precision. Cut-out sections reveal the glass-fiber-reinforced resin inner case beneath, intentionally showcasing the structure responsible for protecting the module.

Aiming to achieve the coexistence of simplicity and functional beauty, the design takes cues from modern industrial aesthetics frequently seen in mechanical engineering and wearable fashion. The achromatic palette offers a clean, minimalist foundation while the red accent markings reinforce usability and functional clarity. Paired with resin or bio-based resin bands, featuring intricately detailed square-dot textures, the watches deliver a modern yet rugged presence suitable for both everyday wear and style-driven settings.

The models include the following key features:

• Shock Resistant

• 200M Water Resistant

• World Time (GM2100M/BM)

• (5) Daily Alarms (GM2100M/BM)

• LED or Super Illuminator Light (Model-dependent)

• Multi-function Alarm (GM5600M/BM)

• Stopwatch (1/100s)

• Countdown Timer

• 12/24 Hour Format

• Hand Shift Feature (GM2100M/BM)

The G-STEEL Modern Industrial Series, GM5600M-1 ($220), GM2100M-1A ($250), GM5600BM-1 ($260), and GM2100BM-1A ($280), are available now on gshock.com, at the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and through select jewelers and retailers nationwide. For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

