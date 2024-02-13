A Country (Taylor) Divided and Other Big Game Insights from Stagwell's (STGW) Harris QuestDIY Rapid Response Survey Tool

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Quest, an AI-powered real-time research software suite from the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (NASDAQ: STGW), released new survey insights following Super Bowl LVIII gauging what really makes the Big Game so entertaining for the general population in the United States. Using QuestDIY to create, target and deploy quality surveys at speed, Stagwell generated insights fewer than 24 hours after the game's conclusion and fewer than four hours of fielding to capture viewers' perceptions around the hot topics, trends and memes surrounding Super Bowl 58.

According to Stagwell's latest survey conducted by QuestDIY, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most preferred of the last five years.
"There were so many memorable moments around the Super Bowl, and this is just one example of how quickly QuestDIY can work for organizations looking to capture quality consumer insights quickly and efficiently," said Stagwell Marketing Cloud CEO Elspeth Rollert. "With the added benefits of a generative AI survey builder, real-time analysis and reporting, and transparent cost estimates up front, our advanced survey platform is built for the modern marketer."

Big Game, Big Moments

  • A country (Taylor) divided? With all eyes on America's sweetheart, respondents were asked to recall how many times they saw Taylor Swift on screen during Super Bowl coverage, and the results were a near-split – with 47% indicating "The Right Amount," and 45% noting "Too Much."
  • The meme of the night goes to: Travis Kelce yelling at Kansas City Chief Coach Andy Reid, with 1/4 of respondents claiming this as the most memorable meme of the night.
  • Slam Dunkin': "The DunKings," the humorous spot from Dunkin' featuring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady as a musical group performing for Jennifer Lopez in the studio, took the prize as the favorite ad of the Big Game.
  • Ladies who ranch: Ranch emerged as the clear winner (35%) among condiments that pair best with the Super Bowl snack table – which increases to 42% for women when broken down by gender.
  • Halftime heroes goes to: The hip-hop crew of 2022. While no one said "No" to Usher's halftime performance this year with a little help from his friends Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am., Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris, his ranks second in order of preference from the last five years of shows, topped by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson Paak in 2022. Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Bad Bunny and J Balvin rank third, followed by Rihanna and The Weeknd, respectively.

QuestDIY enables creating, targeting, and deploying surveys at speed, enabling brands and other marketing organizations to capture feedback from consumers faster than ever, and to leverage generative AI to build surveys in line with industry best practices. Visit here to learn more: https://www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com/product-pages/harris-questdiy 

Survey Methodology
Stagwell Marketing Cloud's Super Bowl post-game survey was conducted online within the United States and completed on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, among 1,000 respondents aged over 18 yrs. representative of the population based on age, gender, and region, by Harris Quest Research.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud
Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

Media Contact
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell (STGW) Agencies 72andSunny, Allison, Anomaly, Colle McVoy, Doner, HUNTER, KWT Global and Team Epiphany Drive Big Game Moments On and Off the Field

