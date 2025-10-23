RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Hyper Solutions' three-year anniversary, Day Two of the company-wide celebration centered on what drives sustainable growth: its people. Teams from across the country gathered in Richmond for a half-day workshop focused on strengthening leadership alignment, deepening collaboration, and building trust across departments.

A Culture Built to Scale: Investing in People, Leadership, and the Future of Hyper

The session was led by Jonathan Harris, a UK-based facilitator known for guiding fast-growing companies through the human dynamics of transformation. Designed as an immersive experience, the workshop blended structured dialogue with creative problem-solving. While specifics varied across each table, the atmosphere reflected a shared commitment to teamwork, communication, and continuous growth.

"When a company is small, the habits you form matter even more. The sooner you align on how to communicate, how to lead, and how to work together, the easier it becomes to scale without losing what makes the culture strong. This session gave us time to step back and make sure those building blocks are in place, not just for our team, but for Hyper as a whole." — Chadd Molloy, Director of Software Product

Throughout the day, Hypers explored fresh perspectives on leadership and learned practical ways to navigate ambiguity in a high-velocity environment. The workshop offered space to reflect, reset, and reconnect with one another; both personally and professionally.

"Looking back, this training offered more than just discussion points. It delivered meaningful insights on how to strengthen our everyday interactions, both personally and professionally. Through active listening, clear communication, and a focus on trust and integrity, we gained valuable tools for becoming more effective in everything we do."

— Andrea Casey, Director of Human Resources

This focus on people is more than a celebration; it is a long-term investment in how Hyper builds. As the company looks ahead, culture remains the foundation. It is rooted in shared values, shaped by strong leadership, and guided by the belief that real growth starts from within. With 20+ open roles, we're looking for bold builders and sharp thinkers ready to help reshape the future.

About Hyper Solutions:

Hyper Solutions (Hyper) is a pioneering Private Manufacturer of Mission Critical Digital Infrastructure Solutions, leading the charge towards a Sustainable Manufacturing Network where production is brought closer to construction. Leveraging Scalable Uniformity, Privatized Supply Chains, and Agnostic Sourcing Redundancy, we tap into the latent potential of North American manufacturers to deliver unparalleled results. Our innovative Customer Portal, HyperSpace, optimizes high-volume, high-quality manufacturing processes, ensuring our clients, including Hyperscale, AI, and Colocation data center operators, benefit from scalable sourcing, accelerated lead times, and enriched customer life-cycle experiences. Learn more at https://hyper.com.

