A Custom Song for Mom: PrayerSong Gives Families a Mother's Day Gift Built from Her Story, Delivered in a Week

With faith at a 15-year high and mothers as the spiritual center of American households, PrayerSong helps families create an original song for Mother's Day

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrayerSong, a custom song platform, is marking Mother's Day 2026 with a service that gives families a way to say the things they've always meant to say in a form she will keep long after the flowers are gone.

Happy PrayerSong customers hearing their PrayerSong for the first time.

PrayerSong helps families create an original song built entirely around a specific person: her faith, her relationships, the moments that made her. The company sits at the center of a moment that two major bodies of research have been quietly documenting: Americans are returning to faith, and the woman most responsible for sustaining it at home has rarely received a gift equal to what she has given.

According to Pew Research Center's February 2025 survey, 31% of U.S. adults now say religion is gaining influence in American life; this is the highest figure Pew has recorded in 15 years. Barna Group's research on Christian households shows who has been doing that work at home: 78% of practicing Christians say their mother modeled a strong religious faith while they were growing up, more than any other person in their lives. Barna's 2024 family resilience research adds a specific finding, that praying together is among the single strongest predictors of family closeness.

"Music reaches the places that words often can't. I commissioned a song for my daughter because I had something I needed to say to her that I'd never found the right form for," said Alfred Hopton, music industry veteran and PrayerSong spokesperson. "When she heard it, my feelings and thoughts became real, and said. A song written specifically for someone does that. It makes the personal feelings a permanent keepsake."

Added Hopton, "that's the PrayerSong moment – watching your mother or the mother of your children react to hearing a song about her and the impact she's had on your lives."

How It Works

Families submit a short description of the person the song is for – her story, the moments that shaped her, the shared memories – and PrayerSong's team uses those details to create a one-of-a-kind original song that instantly becomes a keepsake. Songs are delivered digitally in approximately seven days, starting at $99.

Orders placed by May 2 arrive before Mother's Day on May 10.

About PrayerSong

PrayerSong creates memories and moments for families, friends and loved ones with its custom-songs. People can create fully original songs for the most meaningful people and moments in their lives on PrayerSong, with every song written from their loved one's story in the music style of their choice. Songs are delivered within seven days, with an expedited option also available, beginning at $99. Learn more at PrayerSong.com.

SOURCE PrayerSong