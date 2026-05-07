PrayerSong Marks 75th National Day of Prayer by Spotlighting Custom Songs as Personalized Faith Gifts for Milestones, Memorials and Meaningful Moments

One-of-a-kind personalized songs turn real stories of faith, healing and love into lasting musical keepsakes, delivered in about seven days.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 75th National Day of Prayer, PrayerSong is highlighting its custom song service, which turns personal stories of faith, healing, love and remembrance into original, fully produced songs. PrayerSong is a faith-based gift service that creates one-of-a-kind musical keepsakes. Each song is written and produced based on a customer's story, delivered digitally, and completed within seven days.

What a PrayerSong Is

PrayerSong customers mark weddings, anniversaries, new babies, and other faith and family milestones with personalized keepsake songs produced from their own stories. PrayerSong is highlighting the 75th National Day of Prayer on May 7, 2026 as an occasion to honor loved ones with a custom song, delivered in about seven days.

A PrayerSong is a custom song written from your story. Families and friends share the details they want the song to carry, and receive a finished song that a customer can play to their loved ones, share at a celebration, or keep as a private keepsake.

Who Orders a Custom Song from PrayerSong

PrayerSong customers order custom songs to honor people and mark moments that deserve more than a card or a standard gift, including:

Weddings, including first-dance songs, processional and entry songs, and surprise gifts from a bride, groom, parents or wedding party

Milestone birthdays, anniversaries and vow renewals

Baptisms, baby dedications, confirmations and first communions

Mother's Day, Father's Day and Grandparents Day

Graduations, retirements and pastoral ordinations

Recovery milestones, cancer-free anniversaries and healing celebrations

Answered prayers, personal testimonies and faith milestones

Tributes to pastors, worship leaders, Sunday school teachers and ministry volunteers

National Day of Prayer, Christmas, Easter and other faith-based holidays

Memorials, funerals and celebrations of life

How to Create a Custom Song with PrayerSong

Customers place an order at PrayerSong.com and share the story behind the song: who it is for, the relationship, the occasion, the feeling the song should carry and any specific details that matter to the family. Most PrayerSongs are delivered within about seven days.

Why an Original Song Becomes a Lasting Keepsake

Music is one of the most lasting forms of memory a family can share. Flowers fade, cards get stored away and gift baskets are consumed within days. An original song becomes a permanent, replayable keepsake that families share at gatherings, play at anniversaries of a loved one's passing, and pass down across generations. For people of faith, a custom song also becomes part of a family's spiritual record, a tangible expression of a prayer, a testimony, a healing or a loved one's walk with God.

A Nation Still Praying

The 2026 National Day of Prayer theme is "Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations," drawn from 1 Chronicles 16:24. The annual observance is expected to unite millions of Americans across more than 35,000 gatherings in churches, schools and homes in all 50 states, supported by roughly 40,000 volunteers. According to Pew Research Center's most recent Religious Landscape Study, 44% of U.S. adults pray daily and two-thirds pray at least monthly.

"People tell us all the time that they wanted to give something that really honors someone, and a card or a gift basket just isn't enough," said Alfred Hopton, music industry spokesperson for PrayerSong. "An original song built from a person's real story becomes a keepsake that families play for years. On National Day of Prayer, we want people to know there is a way to turn a prayer, a testimony or a story of faith into music made just for them."

About PrayerSong

PrayerSong creates custom, faith-based musical keepsakes for families, churches, friends and loved ones, with original songs drawn from real stories of faith, healing and love. Each PrayerSong is a one-of-a-kind custom song created by PrayerSong. Custom songs are typically delivered within seven days. Learn more at PrayerSong.com.

Media contact: Jeremy Pepper, [email protected]

SOURCE PrayerSong