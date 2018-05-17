A Day Of Celebration Invites Texas de Brazil Patrons To Toast National Wine Day May 25th

"Our private label wines are bottled by one of South America's top wine producers, and perfect for a toast to one another on this holiday and any occasion," says Rodrigo Davila, the restaurant group's director of wine and spirits. "We offer six private label varietals ranging from Sauvignon Blanc to Cabernet so our guests may choose a quality wine that speaks to their taste while also pairing perfectly with their meal," he adds.

Wine is an integral part of the Texas de Brazil dining experience, meant to be shared with family and friends. Texas de Brazil offers an extensive wine cellar that has earned the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence consistently since 2006. With a focus on South American and California vintages, Texas de Brazil's wine list regularly features 90+-rated wines at approachable prices.

Dining patrons enjoy an upscale, continuous dining experience which includes an expansive 50-item salad area and the main course, a meat-lovers' fantasy. Renowned for its genuine rodizio-style dining, patrons enjoy freshly-grilled meats carved tableside by costumed gauchos who deliver succulent lamb chops, leg of lamb, picanha, filet mignon, chicken breasts wrapped in bacon, Brazilian sausages and more. Diners pace their feast with a simple green or red disk that indicates when additional servings are welcome. There is something on the menu to suit every taste.

Family-owned and operated in the US, Texas de Brazil has become the world's largest Brazilian-American steakhouse group with 56 restaurants worldwide. For reservations, hours, locations and pricing at participating restaurants, visit www.texasdebrazil.com.

*Check individual locations for full details.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria, featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The eatery was founded in 1998 as a family-owned business.

