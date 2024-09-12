TEXAS DE BRAZIL OPENS NEW LOCATION IN CINCINNATI IN THE KENWOOD COLLECTION

The new location will feature Texas de Brazil's renowned rodizio-style dining, where patrons can indulge in a continuous service of perfectly seasoned meats, including filet mignon, lamb chops, Brazilian sausage, and the restaurant's signature picanha. Complementing the endless selections of grilled meats is the gourmet salad area, boasting over 50 fresh and seasonal offerings, including charcuterie, imported cheeses, soups, and more.

"We are excited to bring our Brazilian-inspired dining experience to Cincinnati," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "The Kenwood Collection is the ideal location for our first restaurant in the area, and we look forward to welcoming the community with our unique blend of Brazilian and American flavors."

Key Features of Texas de Brazil:

Rodizio-Style Dining: Continuous tableside service of flame-grilled meats, carved fresh by gauchos.

Continuous tableside service of flame-grilled meats, carved fresh by gauchos. Gourmet Salad Area: A wide variety of salads, cheeses, cured meats, and fresh vegetables.

A wide variety of salads, cheeses, cured meats, and fresh vegetables. Exquisite Ambiance: An upscale yet approachable environment, ideal for special occasions, business dining, and family gatherings.

An upscale yet approachable environment, ideal for special occasions, business dining, and family gatherings. Wine Cellar: A carefully curated selection of wines from around the world to complement the meal.

The Kenwood Collection is a prime location for both shoppers and diners, and the addition of Texas de Brazil offers a new and exciting culinary experience that blends the best of Brazilian hospitality and American dining.

Service hours include - Dinner: Mon. -Thurs. 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Fri. 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sat. 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sun. 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Regular dinner, which includes both the meat and salad area service, is $53.99 per person. The salad area only option is $31.99. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years are $5.00 and 6-12 years are 50% off regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit www.texasdebrazil.com/locations/cincinnati/ or call 513.935.3088.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 55 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 10 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

