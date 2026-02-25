A DEAL THAT’S ACTUALLY A MEAL: PANERA BREAD’S FIRST VALUE MENU LETS GUESTS “MIX & MATCH” A MEAL OF UP TO TEN PANERA FAVORITES FOR JUST $4.99 EACH

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera Bread is giving value a fresh upgrade with the launch of the new "Mix & Match" value menu, a new kind of deal that redefines the value menu experience with delicious soups, salads and sandwiches, no compromises required. The new Mix & Match Menu lets guests combine up to ten of our favorites made with the high-quality ingredients Panera is known for – for $4.99 each* – and marks the first time Panera has offered a dedicated value menu of this kind for guests.

"The Panera Mix & Match Menu is Panera at its best: delicious menu offerings made from thoughtfully sourced, quality ingredients like Fuji apples, spicy soppressata or focaccia bread - now brought together on a value menu designed to offer a deal that's actually a meal," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "With the Mix & Match Menu, Panera is introducing the first value menu of its kind – one that doesn't require compromise and makes it easy for guests to combine quality, craveable selections into a meal that truly satisfies at a great value."

The new Mix & Match Menu offers half/cup portions of 10 guest favorites, including soups, salads and sandwiches, and a rotating seasonal item throughout the year. Guests can choose from two to all ten options, and each order comes with one free choice of baguette, chips or apple as a side. Panera favorites available on the Mix & Match Menu are:

Half Sandwiches: Toasted Italiano, Toasted Caprese Focaccia, Bacon Turkey Bravo®, Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

Toasted Italiano, Toasted Caprese Focaccia, Bacon Turkey Bravo®, Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Half Salads: Fuji Apple Chicken, Ranch Parm BLT, Caesar

Fuji Apple Chicken, Ranch Parm BLT, Caesar Cups of Soup: Creamy Tomato, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, Bistro French Onion

While the launch of the 10-item Mix & Match value menu is an all-new offering, the popular Panera You Pick Two® will remain an unparalleled option for guests to choose from the entire Panera menu at standard pricing. To learn more about the new Mix & Match Menu and place your order today, or to sign up for MyPanera®, download the Panera app or visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now more than 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of January 27, 2026, there were 2,246 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast-casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

* Participating US cafes only. Must order as Mix & Match. Min 2 & Max 10 different items. No upgrades/substitutions. Modifications for additional charge. 1 side per total order. Prep may vary. Delivery price is higher and fees apply.

SOURCE Panera