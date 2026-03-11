THE PERFECT SIP FOR ANY MOMENT: PANERA BREAD LAUNCHES NEW ENERGY REFRESHERS AND FRESCAS

Four New Premium Specialty Beverages Combine Bold Flavors and Real Fruit, Now Available at Panera Bakery-Cafes Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera Bread, a leader and pioneer in the fast casual restaurant industry, is letting guests make sipping the moment with the national launch of two new premium specialty beverage categories, Frescas and Energy Refreshers*. Crafted in the bakery-cafe and infused with real fruit, these drinks deliver a premium beverage experience full of flavor. Whether guests are finding their flow with a Passionfruit Paradise or Dragonfruit Sunset Energy Refresher or resetting with a Cherry Lime Fresca or the returning Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca, these refreshing beverages are perfectly crafted to amplify whatever mood is the moment.

"With the launch of our new Frescas and Energy Refreshers, we are redefining the premium beverage experience at Panera," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "By combining bold flavors with the high-quality ingredients that our guests know and love, including real fruit, we have created a lineup of drinks that are both invigorating and delicious. I am incredibly excited for our guests to discover their new favorite way to refresh and recharge."

The new premium specialty beverage categories offer distinctive, chef-crafted options including coffee alternatives and fruit-forward flavors. The new beverages include:

Energy Refreshers (caffeinated, naturally flavored):

Dragonfruit Sunset Energy Refresher – A refreshing, caffeinated blend of pineapple and tropical dragonfruit flavors, infused with dragonfruit pieces. These offer approximately 28 mg caffeine in a 20 fl. oz. cup, with ice and 42 mg caffeine in 30 fl. oz. cup, with ice.

– A refreshing, caffeinated blend of pineapple and tropical dragonfruit flavors, infused with dragonfruit pieces. These offer approximately 28 mg caffeine in a 20 fl. oz. cup, with ice and 42 mg caffeine in 30 fl. oz. cup, with ice. Passionfruit Paradise Energy Refresher – A caffeinated blend of passionfruit, guava and orange flavors, infused with fresh pineapple. These offer approximately 28 mg caffeine in a 20 fl. oz. cup, with ice and 44 mg caffeine in 30 fl. oz. cup, with ice.

Frescas (caffeine-free):

Cherry Lime Fresca – A delightful blend of cherry and lime flavors, infused with tart cherries.

– A delightful blend of cherry and lime flavors, infused with tart cherries. Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca – A refreshing blend of Agave Lemonade and strawberry fruit puree blend, infused with fresh strawberries and basil.

New Bakery Menu Items

Throughout this year, Panera will reintroduce industry-leading bread and pastry variety at its bakery-cafes. Launching today alongside the premium specialty beverage lineup is the new Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio Cookie, a rich, chocolatey cookie filled with a pistachio cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with crunchy pistachio pieces. Made with premium ingredients, it is the perfect sweet treat to end any meal.

Panera's Frescas and Energy Refreshers are available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru at Panera Bread bakery-cafes nationwide. To learn more or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

*Contains caffeine. Energy Refreshers are not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now about 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of March 3, 2026, there were 2,249 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread)

