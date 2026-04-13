A-dec Donates $1 Million Legacy Gift to Dental Trade Alliance Foundation to Support Future Dental Professionals

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Trade Alliance Foundation today announced a transformative $1,000,000 endowment from A-dec, a leading global manufacturer of premium dental equipment and solutions and DTA member company. This donation has established the A-dec Scholarship Fund, a permanent endowment designed to support education by providing scholarships for dental and dental hygiene students.

The endowment will provide ongoing financial support for students who demonstrate a strong commitment to serving their communities and expanding access to oral healthcare for underserved populations.

The gift represents one of the largest individual contributions to the Foundation's scholarship initiatives to date and reinforces a shared commitment to advancing oral health through education, service, and leadership.

"Education and service are fundamental to strengthening oral healthcare in communities across the country," said Jackie Michaels, Managing Director of the Dental Trade Alliance Foundation. "This generous endowment from A-dec will support future dental and dental hygiene professionals who are dedicated not only to clinical excellence, but also to ensuring access to care for those who need it most."

Through this endowment, scholarship funds will be awarded annually to students pursuing careers in dentistry and dental hygiene who demonstrate leadership, community involvement, and a passion for improving access to oral healthcare.

"Education is fundamental to advancing dentistry," said Marv Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of A-dec. "By supporting the next generation of dental professionals, we are helping build a stronger, more accessible future for oral healthcare."

The Dental Trade Alliance Foundation works to strengthen the dental industry through education, charitable initiatives, and workforce development programs. The Foundation provides scholarships, community outreach programs, and initiatives designed to improve oral health outcomes and support the future of the profession.

More information about the Foundation and its programs can be found at:

https://dtafoundation.org

Additional details about the A-dec Scholarship Fund will be announced as the program launches.

About the Dental Trade Alliance Foundation

The Dental Trade Alliance Foundation supports initiatives that advance oral health, strengthen the dental workforce, and expand access to care. Through scholarships, educational programs, and community partnerships, the Foundation invests in the future of dentistry and the professionals who serve patients across the country.

About A-dec

A-dec is a leading manufacturer of dental equipment and solutions used by dental professionals worldwide. For more than 60 years, A-dec has been committed to supporting the dental profession through innovation, education, and industry leadership.

To learn more about the vision behind the A-dec Scholarship Fund, watch Empowering the Next Generation of Dental Professionals | A-dec + DTA Foundation.

Media Contact: Jackie Michaels

703.379.7755

https://dtafoundation.org/

[email protected]

SOURCE Dental Trade Alliance Foundation