Dental Trade Alliance Foundation Launches New Gary & Deborah Steinberg Dental Assistant Scholarship

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Trade Alliance (DTA) Foundation announced the launch of the Gary & Deborah Steinberg Dental Assistant Scholarship, a new initiative designed to support dental assistant students and strengthen education around infection prevention and patient safety, in conjunction with the ADS (Formerly OSAP)-DANB-DALE Foundation Andrew Whitehead Education and Certification Scholarship. Applications open now through June 15.

Made possible through a generous $125,000 donation from Gary and Deborah Steinberg and a unique collaboration with Andrew Whitehead and the Association of Dental Safety (ADS), this two-part scholarship supports students pursuing careers as dental assistants who show an interest in infection control and dental safety.

"What a great investment in oral health!" said Jackie Michaels, Managing Director of the Dental Trade Alliance Foundation. "Dental assistants are a vital component of a dental team, and this program not only supports their education but also reinforces the importance of infection prevention."

Each year, up to 10 students will receive $2,500 scholarships for U.S.-based dental assistant programs. Upon graduation, each scholarship winner is required to complete the Certificate in Dental Infection Prevention and Control (CDIPC) through the ADS (formerly OSAP)-DANB-DALE Foundation, the fees of which will be covered by this scholarship (up to a $500 value).

In addition, all applicants – even those who were not awarded the scholarship - will receive a complimentary one-year membership to ADS, in an effort to further instill the importance of infection control for every dental assistant student ($120 value).

"After 30 years in the dental industry together, the chance to give back is incredibly meaningful to Andrew and me," said Gary Steinberg. "This scholarship is a great opportunity to support dental assistant students who are passionate about making every dental visit a safe dental visit."

For more information and to apply, please visit:

https://dtafoundation.org/apply/assistant-scholarships/

About the DTA Foundation:

The DTA Foundation's mission is to enable access to, empower personal ownership of, and increase the utilization of oral healthcare. The foundation achieves this through strategic partnerships, research, and education. For more information, visit www.dtafoundation.org.

About ADS:

Founded in 1984, the Association for Dental Safety (ADS) is the only membership organization dedicated exclusively to dental infection prevention and safety for both patients and providers. ADS empowers oral health professionals with evidence-based education, practical resources, and a collaborative community—all working together to make every dental visit a safe visit. To learn more about ADS, visit their website, myads.org.

Media Contact: Jackie Michaels

703.379.7755

https://dtafoundation.org/

[email protected]

SOURCE Dental Trade Alliance Foundation