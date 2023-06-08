A Decade of Impact: 11,000 Our Military Kids Scholarships Funded by KBP Brands

Since 2013, KBP Brands has given more than $3.4 million to Our Military Kids through a biannual Charity Coupon Drive.

OAKTON, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® (OMK) is proud to celebrate 10 years of support from restaurant franchisee KBP Brands, with $3.4 million donated to fund more than 11,000 OMK activity scholarships over the last decade. With KBP Brands' partnership, OMK has never turned away eligible military children from pursuing their favorite activities while a parent is deployed with the National Guard or Reserve or recovering from combat-related injuries.

Esther is one of more than 11,000 military children who have received an Our Military Kids activity scholarship to fund their favorite extracurricular activity in the past decade thanks to support from KBP Brands.

"Over the last decade, KBP and our local KFCs throughout Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, and Texas have proudly supported Our Military Kids," said Matt Hansen, Chief Operating Officer of KBP Brands. "Our connection to OMK remains strong and we are committed to impacting the lives of military families across the U.S."

Twice a year, KBP Brands employees at KFC restaurants across the country raise funds for their charity of choice by selling $1 KFC Coupon Books worth more than $30 in savings. During the Spring 2023 Charity Coupon Drive, 270 KBP Brands restaurants elected to support OMK with the majority located throughout Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, and Texas.

"Truly, we could not say we served every eligible child without this creative, generous fundraising campaign," said Kara Dallman, OMK executive director and retired Navy Veteran. "The military kids we serve are often not near military installations or resources like their active-duty peers so when we recognize them and pay for extracurriculars, their whole world becomes a less stressful place!"

The next KBP Brands Charity Coupon Drive kicks off this Fall at KFC restaurants across 13 states. Stay updated on participating locations and future campaigns at: www.ourmilitarykids.org/kfc

