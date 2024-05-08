Our Military Kids® Celebrates 20 Years with a Refreshed Brand Identity

Our Military Kids unveils revitalized branding to celebrate the next chapter of enhancing military family wellbeing.

OAKTON, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids®, a national nonprofit providing extracurricular activity grants to military children and teens, is excited to announce the completion of a new brand strategy and visual identity refresh to celebrate the next chapter in the organization's 20-year history of enhancing military family wellbeing.

The refresh includes an updated logo, branding, and a new tagline to encapsulate the organization's impact: Enhancing family wellbeing, one activity at a time.

Our Military Kids® announces a brand identity refresh to celebrate 20 years of enhancing military family wellbeing. Post this William (13) is the child of a wounded U.S. Marine Corps Veteran in treatment for combat-related injuries. Throughout his father’s treatment, the golf course has provided a safe space for William and his father to connect over a shared passion. “When I’m on the golf course I’m bonding with my dad, and he’s happy and I’m happy,” said William.

William (13) is the child of a wounded U.S. Marine Corps Veteran in treatment for combat-related injuries. Throughout his father's treatment, the golf course has provided a safe space for William and his father to connect over a shared passion. When finances became tight during his father's treatment, Our Military Kids funded golf lessons to ensure William could continue in an activity he loves that connects him with his family and community.

"When I'm on the golf course I'm bonding with my dad, and he's happy and I'm happy," said William.

For two decades, Our Military Kids has funded extracurricular activities for military kids and teens, improving their mental wellness and increasing their success in school. Not only do Our Military Kids grants help military children and teens thrive during a stressful time but the entire family is given the chance to create positive social connections, improve mental wellness, and form a sense of community.

"Our new brand identity is contemporary and reflects our mature brand," said Kara Dallman, executive director and U.S. Navy Veteran. "Our goal is to increase awareness of our Deployed and Combat Injured Programs so we can serve and bring joy to more military families like William's."

Since 2004, Our Military Kids has provided more than 88,000 activity scholarships worth $32 million to children from all 50 states, D.C., and U.S. territories.

Learn more at: www.ourmilitarykids.org

About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids® is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering extracurricular activity grants to children and teens of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11 combat wounded, ill, or injured Veterans in treatment. OMK activity grants build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community.

SOURCE Our Military Kids