A Decade of Innovation: Convr Celebrates 10 Years as the Top Underwriting Workbench

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company serving commercial insurance organizations hit a critical milestone this month: 10-years of transforming the commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry with AI and data.

"The Convr AI Underwriting Workbench powered by a commercial P&C Risk Context Engine and proprietary ontology continues to lead innovation in the commercial insurance underwriting space, unlocking insights and performance improvements that drive customer success," said Harish Neelamana, Founder, President and CPO at Convr.

Founded by underwriters, for underwriters in 2016, Convr is commemorating a decade of advancements in the commercial insurance world, backed by a decade of trusted partnerships with many of the top commercial insurers such as Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, WCF Insurance, Western National Insurance among others who have realized measurable successes, including:

130% increase in efficiency 70% reduction in submission through quote times 30% increase in win rate for new business underwriting Quote turnaround times reduced to 1-2 days 10x increase in productivity

In addition, Convr customers across the board have experienced reduced customer IT spend, quicker identification of material changes within renewals, and increased number of submissions processed daily.

"The Convr AI Underwriting Workbench is the most advanced and visionary platform available today," said Gary Johnson, Vice President of Commercial Lines for Ohio Mutual Insurance Group. "Our underwriters are eagerly anticipating the workflow, accuracy, and service advantages that we'll realize once we have this key tool at our disposal."

Even more, over the course of the past decade, The Convr AI Underwriting Workbench surfaced some 120 billion risk exposures and added 17 billion data points to the Risk 360 data lake as well as released hundreds of enhancements to Convr users. As a leading AI-powered commercial insurance data-driven underwriting workbench, Convr is proud to mark these wins as a reflection of ingenuity, innovation and customer success.

Convr has an unparalleled passion for commercial insurance underwriting and we're certain our customers will continue to see benefits well beyond our tenth anniversary. You can schedule a demo and explore how Convr's AI Underwriting Workbench can transform your commercial underwriting performance, efficiency and profitability.

SOURCE Convr