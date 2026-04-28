Convr® Strengthens Customer Experience Team with New Vice President Hire

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company serving commercial insurance organizations with its modular underwriting workbench announces the hiring of Jason Allen as Vice President, Customer Experience.

In this role, Allen will lead Convr's Customer Success Services and Customer Support teams, driving strong adoption, support and advocacy across Convr's customer base. With a strong strategic focus, Allen will further strengthen the bridge between Convr's cutting-edge AI technology and customer requirements for the Convr Underwriting Workbench. He will partner closely with Business Development, Product and Executive Leadership to align roadmap, go-to-market strategy and customer feedback.

Allen has extensive experience driving business value with AI-powered operating systems that improve efficiency, as well as a proven track record of client success driving accelerated time-to-value. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Customer Experience, for Aprimo, the enterprise Marketing Technology organization serving regulated and non-regulated industries. For nearly 10years with increasingly responsible roles, Allen delivered an end-to-end customer lifecycle operating model spanning onboarding, adoption, renewals and expansion, focused on customer efficiency with executional discipline for improved customer outcomes and engagement.

Prior to his time at Aprimo, Allen served as Vice President of Professional Services and Solutions Sales at Teradata. Earlier in his career, he served as a managing consultant at Ernst and Young/James Martin and Company focused on operational excellence.

Jason's expertise in enterprise AI SaaS systems, automation, and program implementation will help Convr's clients more readily achieve and demonstrate industry-leading growth and efficiency.

Allen has an Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. He and his family live in Indiana.

Look for him soon at online and in-person events demonstrating his strong commitment to customer success at Convr. Learn more about Convr at convr.com.

SOURCE Convr