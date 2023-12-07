A Deep Dive into the Inherent Scale Limitations of Venture Capital Performance with Increasing Fund Size

News provided by

Santé Ventures

07 Dec, 2023, 08:09 ET

Santé Research Demonstrates That Venture-Backed Exits Tend To Cluster Below $350M – A Phenomenon Unique To Venture Capital That Remains True Across Various Market Regimes

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santé Ventures, (Santé), an early-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm, shared updated research on venture capital fund performance and the level of correlation with fund size. While large funds offer presumed advantages of scale, brand recognition, and experience, data show that these benefits do not scale accordingly. This comes at a time when the total venture capital raised by sizeable individual funds has increased fourfold from 2012-2022 compared to 1990-2011 – providing a cautionary tale for limited partners in their alternative investment allocations.

Santé originally published a whitepaper detailing these findings in 2011, and updated the research this year to include the impact of macroeconomic market regimes on venture capital performance. By leveraging historical data and applying multivariate regression analysis, the original thesis – that the proper size for a venture fund should be no larger than 1.0 - 1.5x the average equity value generated at exit by venture-backed companies in its investment sector – remained true. Additionally, Santé noted that a properly sized fund is roughly 50% more likely to return 2.5x or more to investors than a large fund. An even greater performance gap exists when measured by cumulative IRR, which is 17.4% in funds smaller than $350M versus just 9.7% in funds larger than $750M.

"Our updated research reconfirms the core tenet of why we founded Santé – that maintaining a disciplined fund size is critical for generating consistent returns," noted Kevin Lalande, Founding Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer of Santé. "While individual fund managers cannot control whether they operate in a bubble, balanced, or bear market regime, they can control the critical variable of fund size in all market environments. The truth is that there are certain empirical realities to venture compared to other asset classes. For a fund to be successful, each investment has to have the potential to return a substantial fraction of the entire fund, without relying on statistically rare multi-billion-dollar unicorn exits. With this in mind, you begin to engineer the luck out of venture capital."

Based on the results, funds in the $200-350M range generated the highest returns across all three metrics (IRR, TVPI, DPI) compared to other fund sizes. This could suggest that funds in this size range are more efficient and adept at generating returns than their larger counterparts. To build on this, Santé expanded the research this year to evaluate performance during certain market environments and confirm how strongly this impacted the overall thesis. Even accounting for times of tightened liquidity (bear market), stable liquidity (balanced market), and rapidly expanded liquidity (bubble market), properly sized funds continue to outperform.

Lastly, these findings are unique to venture capital. Unlike the buyout industry, where exit valuations scale linearly from millions to billions based on the size of cash flows in the underlying companies, the venture industry tends to produce companies whose exit valuations cluster below $400M. This is because they are most often priced based on growth projections and proprietary technology – rather than on cash flow, given the earlier developmental stage of venture-backed companies.

The full analysis is detailed in a whitepaper, which can be downloaded from the Santé website at www.sante.com.

About Santé Ventures
Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a specialized healthcare and life sciences investment firm with roughly $800 Million in capital under management. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies, and digitally enabled healthcare services. Recent Santé successes include Laminar (Johnson & Johnson), Farapulse (Boston Scientific), Claret Medical (Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), Molecular Templates (MTEM), AbVitro (Bristol Myers Squibb), and Explorys (IBM Corp). Santé invests nationally and has offices in Austin, TX, and Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sante.com.

Media Contacts
Santé Ventures Press and Community Relations
[email protected]
512.721.1200

Ryan Walker, R.J. Walker & Co.
[email protected]
860.930.3611

SOURCE Santé Ventures

Also from this source

Laminar, Inc. Acquired by Johnson & Johnson Medtech for $400 Million Upfront with Additional Clinical and Regulatory Milestone Payments in 2024 and Beyond

Santé Ventures (Santé), an early-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm, has announced the acquisition of its Fund III portfolio company, ...

Santé Ventures Announces Promotions for Auriel August, MD and Michael Gutbrod, PhD

Santé Ventures, (Santé), an early-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm, has announced promotions for two members of the investment team....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.