A Diamond is Forever Reveals The Celebrity Diamonds That Broke The Internet in New Study

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From record-breaking jewellery reveals to unforgettable red-carpet debuts, celebrity diamond moments have captured global attention, sparked conversation and shaped style trends worldwide. But which pieces truly broke the internet?

A new study by A Diamond Is Forever ranks the most impactful diamond moments using a proprietary index analysing 10 performance indicators, including social and media mentions, sentiment, search volume, inspiration factor, and buzz longevity. Each moment is scored out of 100 to determine its overall cultural impact.

Kendrick Lamar's 'a' necklace was found to be the most culturally impactful diamond moment of the last decade.

The Top Celebrity Diamond Moments

Kendrick Lamar's "a" diamond necklace



Topping the index, Kendrick Lamar's lowercase "a" diamond necklace became a defining cultural moment following his 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance. Featuring 515 diamonds on a bold iced-out chain, the piece generated widespread online discussion, with fans linking it to his company pgLang and lyrics from Not Like Us.



It achieved a perfect 10 for inspiration and social mentions, amassing over 16.4 million mentions globally.



Rihanna's diamond brooch and layered jewelry



Rihanna delivered one of the most talked-about looks at the 2025 Met Gala, styling 24.5-carat Bulgari double diamond brooches with layered natural diamonds and sharp studs. The look, which also revealed her pregnancy, blended high fashion with personal storytelling.



Her diamond moment generated 14.4 million social mentions, reinforcing her status as a global style icon.



Kate Middleton's stacked diamond rings



Catherine, Princess of Wales drew global attention with a five-ring stack combining heritage and modern elegance. The set included Princess Diana's iconic sapphire-and-diamond ring, her Welsh gold wedding band and three eternity rings.



The moment generated over 1.4 million social mentions and strong engagement across digital platforms, highlighting the enduring appeal of royal jewellery.

A Lasting Impact

These moments highlight how diamonds continue to shape culture, storytelling, and personal expression. From red carpets to everyday wear, jewellery remains a powerful symbol of identity and style.

To explore the full ranking and discover how to channel these iconic looks, visit A Diamond Is Forever.

About the study:

The Diamonds That Broke the Internet Index evaluates celebrity diamond moments across 10 metrics: total mentions, social mentions, social sentiment, media mentions, media prominence, inspiration factor, buzz longevity, search volume, sentiment over time, and overall impact. Each metric is scored from 1–10, with a maximum total score of 100.

About A Diamond is Forever:

A Diamond Is Forever celebrates the enduring power of love and commitment, offering inspiration, guidance, and expert advice on engagement, weddings, style, gifting, and diamonds. Powered by insights from leading bridal, jewellery, and style experts, it helps individuals create meaningful moments that last a lifetime.

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SOURCE A Diamond is Forever