A Dietitian's Gut Healthy Grocery Shopping Tips

SPRING, Texas, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The secret to winning someone's heart may be through the stomach and that holds true for winning over whole body health as well. The microbiome has been linked to brain health, immune support and more. Achieving and maintaining good gut health may be accomplished by selecting and consuming the right foods and supplements.

The Global Prebiotic Association's nutrition advisor and media representative, Australian Registered Dietitian Kara Landau shares her tips on what to stock up on for optimal digestive health.

Many people are familiar with probiotics for digestive health, and now more and more research is finding the addition of prebiotics can positively enhance the microbiome. The Global Prebiotic Association defines a prebiotic as a nutritional product and/or ingredient selectively utilized in the microbiome producing health benefits. Based on the prebiotic type and desired health benefit, an individual should consume up to 20 g/daily.

The Global Prebiotic Association's nutrition advisor and media representative, Australian Registered Dietitian Kara Landau shares her tips on what to stock up on for optimal digestive health:

Fruits & Vegetables like onions, garlic, green bananas, chicory root and Jerusalem artichokes ("sunchokes") are a good source of prebiotics, although present at various levels so it's important to understand the prebiotic content to achieve the desired amount.

like onions, garlic, green bananas, chicory root and artichokes ("sunchokes") are a good source of prebiotics, although present at various levels so it's important to understand the prebiotic content to achieve the desired amount. Nuts such as pistachios and cashews naturally contain a small amount of prebiotics.

such as pistachios and cashews naturally contain a small amount of prebiotics. Whole oats & grains are rich in fiber and prebiotics. Consume oats uncooked to get the most prebiotic benefits.

are rich in fiber and prebiotics. Consume oats uncooked to get the most prebiotic benefits. Prebiotic-enriched foods, beverages and supplements are also a convenient way to add gut healthy nutrients to the diet. Common prebiotics include inulin, resistant starch, xylooligosaccharides (XOS), fructooligosaccharides (FOS), galactooligosaccharides (GOS) and isomalto-oligosaccharides (IMOs)

"An overall healthy diet with these foods aids your digestive system and helps boost overall health," adds Landau. "But even with the best intentions, getting the proper amount of prebiotics can be difficult through diet alone, so when it comes to gut health, supplements in tablet or powder form can also be included."

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, Global Prebiotic Association 639-923-0211 / 212848@email4pr.com

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of the worldwide prebiotic industry, including manufacturers, brands, academics, health care professionals and government. The association is focused on scientific validation and the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, visit: www.prebioticassociation.org.

SOURCE Global Prebiotic Association

Related Links

http://www.prebioticassociation.org

