A European Affair: Embark on the Quintessential Summer Holiday with Fresh Air Experiences in the Sun and Under the Stars at Four Seasons

Sipping and stargazing, Michelin-starred picnics, intimate garden dinners and exhilarating boat tours set the stage for a season to remember

LONDON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Four Seasons hotels across Europe are opening their doors to al fresco experiences on chic terraces, hidden rooftops and sunny gardens, and inviting guests to take in the continent's greatest cities from a new vantage point – the celebrated lakes and rivers that are integral to each city's character.

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Unveils “Lunch At Potager” Head out of the city to Lake Iseo and discover the Riva Vintage Collection Museum of heritage boats with Four Seasons Hotel Milano

"There truly is nothing that compares a European summer holiday," says Adrian Messerli, President, Hotel Operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Four Seasons. "At Four Seasons, we are continually reimagining our outdoor spaces and experiences to provide the perfect canvas to capture the continent's tapestry of colours, flavours and carefree lifestyle in a vacation to be remembered for years to come, with our European properties showcasing a variety of new offerings for this summer season."

Four Seasons culinary teams will be handpicking the freshest produce from their own gardens to pack picnic baskets and set communal tables for hyper seasonal menus, while all manner of watercraft are loaded with champagne and nibbles before setting out to explore in style. Here are some of the experiences that await this summer.

Beneath a Sparkling Sky

Witness the enchantment of open-air cinema beneath twinkling stars on the shores of the Bosphorus, where a series of classic and modern films will be screened this summer as guests young and old enjoy the culinary team's savoury treats and refreshing beverages. July and August, Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Open just for the season and aptly named for the Japanese word for "view," MIRU is an intimate rooftop terrace setting for exquisite cuisine as the sun sets gloriously over the Vltava River and the sky reveals its magic. Seasonal, Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Clear skies and crisp mountain air are ideal for stargazing as an expert astronomer invites guests to the telescope over the course of an evening of al fresco dining. New this July and August, Four Seasons Hotel Megeve

The signature Sultans Martini at the rooftop Süreyya Teras Lounge tastes even better with the brightly lit Hagia Sophia Mosque and Blue Mosque presiding over Istanbul's Old City and the Marmara Sea beyond. Open from May, weather permitting, Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

High above the streets with panoramic city views surrounding, gourmands are transported to the culinary charm of Spain, home of Michelin-starred Chef Dani García, whose signature dishes and seasonal specialities grace the menu at Dani Brasserie. Here, in the Spanish style, leisurely meals or lively rounds of cocktails and tapas take plus under starry skies all summer long. Seasonal, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Fresh Food and Fresh Air

In London, Bar Antoine invites guests to a Parisian-inspired summer soiree on a hidden garden terrace in the heart of the city, with an outdoor bar inspired by the famed kiosks and stalls that line the Champs Élysées. A private pergola is the perfect place to gather a few intimate friends for cocktails on a summer evening. New this spring and summer, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

In the South of France, a rustic table under the trees overlooking the Mediterranean is the setting for Nomad Dining in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, where the Hotel's vegetable garden spills down the hillside. Chef Yoric Tièche and Pastry Chef Pierre-Jean Quinonero present a private lunch or dinner featuring fresh-picked produce from the rows and trellises that surround this idyllic spot. Seasonal, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Learn why Le George holds the coveted Michelin Green Star as a leader in sustainable dining as Chef Simone Zanoni takes guests to the historic Domaine de Madame Elisabeth, the location of the restaurant's own potager. Here in this bucolic setting, produce is handpicked and then prepared together in an open-air kitchen before sitting down at a communal table to dine, accompanied by wines chosen and presented by Head Sommelier Francesco Cosci from the Hotel's legendary cellar. Seasonal, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Explore the world of Hungary's unique Tokaj wines during a scenic country tour, as the hotel's award-winning sommelier shares the history of these sweet white wines made from noble rot, a style with a long history in the region. Guests will also be guided through tastings of these treasured bottles. Available from June, Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

With an estate spanning 200 hectares for rolling hills, gentle rivers, riding stables and open lawns, it might be hard to choose where to lay out a picnic blanket, but once it's done and the basked of gourmet fare is unpacked, it's a timeless way to enjoy a summer afternoon. Seasonal, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire

Cruising Cool Waters in Luxurious Style

A sunset sail along the Tejo River is a wonderful vantage point for taking in Lisbon's sights and skyline, from World Heritage Sites the 25th of April Bridge and the Christ the King statue to Belém Tower and Monument of the Discoveries, the Electricity Museum and Amanda Levete's MAAT Museum. The culinary team will pack a wicker picnic basket for two – or several to be enjoyed by a family or group of friends. Weather permitting, Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Experience the rich history of London aboard a private boat along the majestic River Thames, passing iconic London landmarks. Finish off the day with a chef-prepared meal in the Hotel's penthouse residence, while enjoying spectacular views of the City of London. Year round, Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Cruise the lake that spans countries on an elegant motor boat, taking in city sights and the surrounding Alpine vistas while enjoying a delectable picnic of Swiss and Italian delicacies crafted by the culinary team at Il Lago. Seasonal, Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Head out of the city to Lake Iseo and discover the Riva Vintage Collection Museum of heritage boats before a private winery tour in the Franciacorta region at Ca del Bosco. Seasonal, Four Seasons Hotel Milano

