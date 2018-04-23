'A Family Company at Work for a Better World' Highlights SC Johnson's Global Impact

RACINE, Wis., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly two decades, the company behind such ubiquitous and famous products as Windex®, Pledge®, Ziploc® and Glade® is updating its identity and putting a spotlight on its purpose by adopting a new tagline.

SC Johnson, which since 1998 has referred to itself as "A Family Company," will now be known as "A Family Company at Work for a Better World." For the global company, it's not just a tagline – it's a reminder that SC Johnson holds itself to a higher standard. SC Johnson has built a legacy of trust by demonstrating for decades that it is a family company that works tirelessly to meet the needs of consumers while protecting the planet for generations to come.

"SC Johnson has a long legacy as a family company committed to doing what's right, for our consumers, communities and the environment," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "This is something we have been doing for generations, and we want people to know more about the many ways we are at work for a better world." Johnson is the fifth-generation family leader of the global consumer products company, which has been headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, for 132 years.

In anticipation of the tagline change, SC Johnson is releasing three videos featuring Johnson explaining how the company acts with purpose to make a better world for the next generation. The videos can be found here. The campaign videos will appear on digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, CNN, Instagram, Spotify, NPR and The Washington Post.

Perhaps nothing better exemplifies SC Johnson's commitment to transparency than its science-based, peer-reviewed Greenlist™ program, which was created in 2001 and evaluates every product ingredient's potential impact on people and the environment through a four-step process. This data-driven methodology helps product developers make the most informed choices with human health and the environment in mind.

SC Johnson has been a trendsetter and industry leader in transparency for decades. The company has been several steps ahead of its competition, disclosing the ingredients in its products sold in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific – with Latin America not far behind. The company has shared more than 99.9 percent of ingredients in most product formulas.

In 2017, the company took the bold step of disclosing the presence of 368 skin allergens that may occur in its products. Other companies use similar ingredients but have not taken the steps to disclose. This action went beyond regulations in the European Union, and in the U.S., where there are no rules requiring allergen transparency. The list of allergens – including which allergens are contained in specific products – has been published on WhatsInsideSCJohnson.com. SC Johnson's efforts in allergen transparency follow a history of openness in its fragrance products.

"Now more than ever, consumers demand transparency from brands and we always try to be one step ahead to lead the industry to higher standards. The change we've made to our tagline reflects how we're going above and beyond to give consumers what they need to make the best choices for their families," Johnson said.

SC Johnson has a long history of environmentalism and prioritizes environmentally responsible practices across its business, from leading the charge to phase out ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons, to 65 percent of its manufacturing sites sending zero manufacturing waste to landfills, and working to find a way to recycle Ziploc® bags at curbside.

The company's ethos is reflected in more than 130 years of humanitarianism and philanthropy around the globe. SC Johnson has improved lives in the communities it does business by donating 5 percent of its pretax profits to charities since 1937. As just one example, when the Zika virus epidemic broke out two years ago, the company donated $15 million in personal insect repellent products as well as provided educational materials to families on how to protect themselves from mosquitoes that may carry disease.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, TANA®, BAMA®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 132-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

