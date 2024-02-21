STEM Issues Voluntary Recovery of STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol Spray Due to Possible Defect with Cap
Consumers should visit www.stemproductrecall.com to determine whether they have the affected product
RACINE, Wis., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- STEM is issuing a voluntary recovery for the STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol (10oz and 12oz) product in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. During a quality inspection, STEM identified an issue with the STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol cap. A manufacturing defect can allow the cap to come off the top of the can while handling the product. There are no other known quality issues with this product.
