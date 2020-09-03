A Family-Friendly Vacation Destination

"San Diego has been my home since 1959 and I'm thrilled to bring this vision to life in such a beautiful and vibrant community," said Dr. Morris Cerullo, the center's creator. "San Diego is an incredibly diverse city and we look forward to welcoming people of all cultures, faiths and backgrounds."

Plan your family getaway to San Diego with these tips for places to stay and things to see and do.

Where to stay: Although the options to occupy your days in San Diego are nearly endless, a family-friendly home base is essential for a successful getaway. The boutique-style five-story hotel at the Legacy International Center features 126 rooms and suites in a variety of room types to fit nearly any budget. The hotel also offers a world-class spa and salon with a full menu of indulgent treatments and a private pool for soaking in the Southern California sun. If you'll be mixing a bit of business with pleasure, the center houses 6,000 square feet of meeting space with convertible rooms to fit a wide variety of group sizes.

What to do: You won't have to travel far to find plenty to delight family members of all ages. Within the International Experience Center, visitors can find galleries that offer immersive stories told via floor-to-ceiling video projections. There's a thrilling 4-D, 100-seat motion theater where guests can experience "Wings Over Israel," a full sensory "hang gliding" tour of Israel complete with sights, sounds and scents. The Legends of Lightfall exhibit offers interactive games that can transport visitors to an underground world overtaken by copperwings, dragons and power pirates. Or explore an underground maze of stone chamber catacombs showcasing massive original works of biblical art by world-renowned 3-D illusion artist Kurt Wenner.

Where to eat: Finding delicious ways to fuel all the family fun can be an exciting adventure of its own. For a fine dining experience, consider an Italian prime steakhouse, Theresa's, with intimate indoor dining and an open-air patio. For more casual fare, The Fountains serves up unique twists on American favorites with indoor and outdoor plaza seating.

What to see: Indoors and out, you can take in art and create memorable experiences virtually everywhere you turn. For example, The Pavilion Theater is a 500-seat, multi-use performing arts theater featuring a variety of programming from movies to live performances. Or take time to wander the open-air Legacy Plaza, where a 110-foot-long Western Wall made from authentic Jerusalem Gold limestone pays tribute to the famed Western Wall in Jerusalem. It also features a vibrant international market where guests can discover goods, foods and spices from around the world.

How to get there: A convenient destination you can access easily makes a vacation more enjoyable. The Legacy International Center is in close proximity to Interstate 8, as well as the San Diego International Airport, and it's conveniently located on the San Diego trolley line.

For more information, visit legacysandiego.com.

Exploring San Diego

Don't miss these must-see destinations during your stay in San Diego.

Balboa Park: an urban cultural destination with museums, theaters, gardens and more

The San Diego Zoo: a world-famous zoo featuring more than 3,500 animals, interactive experiences, kids' programs and attractions

Beaches: 70 miles of coastline with beaches that cater to your interests, whether it's building sandcastles with the kids or learning to surf

