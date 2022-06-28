A Female-Focused Sports Nutrition Line to Fuel Every Exercise Session

D2Fit Nutrition Offers Key Nutritional Support for Summer Fitness Activities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of social distancing, face mask requirements, and stay-at-home restrictions, Americans are finally getting back out and about this summer. There's no doubt that the circumstances feel different than they did when everyone had to stay inside and exercise in their living rooms.

While people can go to the gym, run outside, and participate in group exercise sessions again, there's one aspect of fitness that hasn't changed: the need to keep the body fueled. This starts with proper hydration, but Dance2Fit owner Jessica Bass James knows how much fueling the body with the right nutrition can impact a fitness regimen, too. That's why the exercise instructor and fitness guru created her popular D2Fit sports nutrition label.

"The way you fuel your body before and after a workout makes a big difference on how impactful that exercise is," says James, "I designed the three key products in the D2Fit Nutrition line with the needs of my loyal fan base in mind. These products are formulated to help them — and myself — take our workouts to a whole new level and reach our fitness goals together."

The "loyal fanbase" that James refers to comes from the members of her wildly popular Dance2Fit program and consists of a predominantly female fitness community. This includes hundreds of thousands of women who, in James' words, "want to look and feel their best." In response to the needs of this vibrant group, D2Fit offers the following :

D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout : A preworkout formula that utilizes collagen and biotin and can boost focus, endurance, and energy.

: A preworkout formula that utilizes collagen and biotin and can boost focus, endurance, and energy. D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein : A time-released whey protein supplement designed to feed and tone muscles during a workout.

: A time-released whey protein supplement designed to feed and tone muscles during a workout. D2Fit Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart: A fat-burning, thermogenic formula tailored to support a healthy metabolism and boost energy.

James and her team at Dance2Fit know that exercise is important, no matter what conditions or environment an individual might find themselves in. However, they also know that the body requires the right forms of protein, collagen, and other supplemental nutrients to sustain health and maximize results. The D2Fit Nutrition line of products serves to fill that function for the millions of women across America who are trying to stay fit and healthy in the months ahead.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

