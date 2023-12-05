A Film For All Seasons

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As seasonably colder temperatures arrive for winter, homeowners may experience warmer and colder areas in their homes as a result of older or less-efficient windows. In response to this problem, the nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) offers advice on how to make a home's windows perform better in all seasons.

"Sunlight streaming through windows can have a warming effect, but it can lead to warmer areas on one side of a room, while the other side is much cooler," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "Before seeking to have window film installed to improve the performance of existing windows, a consumer may want to review an IWFA brochure titled: What to ask a window film dealer," added Smith.

With window film applied, a home's interior temperature may be made more comfortable and more balanced throughout the home without shutting out natural light. Window film creates a "solar shield" in warmer months and may reject up to 80 percent of the sun's heat, and in winter months, some window films prevent a portion of the home's interior heat from being lost through window glass. All quality window films will block up to 99 percent of all UV rays from sunlight.

Another bonus of professionally installed window film is its eligibility for Federal tax credits, dependent on geographic location and the type of film used and window on which it is installed. According to the Internal Revenue Service, taxpayers that make qualified energy-efficient improvements to their home after January 1, 2023, may qualify for a tax credit up to $3,200 for the tax year the improvements are made (that is the total for all improvements). In addition, in colder regions the winter months may be a good time to arrange for professional window film installation, as local window film dealers may be less busy and even offering some seasonal specials.

